Mohamed Salah awarded Liverpool's Player of the Month award for August

Mohamed Salah ​has made a scintillating start to life at Liverpool, following his move from AS Roma ​this summer, and has been handed the club's Player of the Month award for August as a result. 

Registering three goals in five Premier League ​and ​Champions League ​games, the Egyptian has caught the eye on more than one occasion alongside Roberto Firmino ​and ​Sadio Mané.