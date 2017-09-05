Virgil van Dijk returns to first-team training with Southampton

Following his controversial summer, it appears defender Virgil van Dijk has returned to training with the Southampton senior squad ahead of their game against Watford.

It seemed that the 26-year-old's future with the Saints was in doubt after the Dutchman attempted to push for a move to a more dominant Premier League club, having handed in a transfer request last month.

His actions angered Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino and he was forced to train alone away from the first-team as he dreamt of making a boyhood dream move to a top-four club, with Liverpool among those heavily linked - though they never made a formal approach after a complicated saga.

The question which has now suddenly arisen is whether Southampton are willing to re-introduce van Dijk into the match-day squad or if this decision is to retain his fitness in order to gain a departure in January.

Supporters will certainly be pleased that this drastic, and unwanted, saga surrounding the player and the club may be looking to come towards an end - as the Saints aim to continue their fine form after the international break.

Does this mean Pellegrino has forgiven the defender for his actions?

His reintegration into the first-team squad doesn't necessarily suggest Pellegrino's forgiveness for the player's aggravating attempt to exit the South Coast club's camp.

It is clear that the suggested Liverpool target isn't completely focused on the job at hand with Southampton so, if that is the case, then it is doubtful that Pellegrino would make the risky move to implement van Dijk into his playing staff.

There is a sense that Southampton have won the battle but not the war, with the player still very much keen to seal an eventual move away from St Mary's in search of Champions League football.

It might be that Southampton are planning to keep the ex-Celtic man until next summer, therefore meaning it could be the hierarchy's decision to revive the centre-back's involvement on the training ground, whether or not that is much to Pellegrino's disgruntlement.

It remains to be seen whether team captain van Dijk's return to the first-team will prove successful, having likely irritated some of his team-mates as much as the club's supporters.

But there is no doubting that Southampton's back-line is stronger with van Dijk than without him, so if Pellegrino can bring him back into the fold without risking the mood within the squad - you would expect him to do just that in the coming weeks and months.

Having not trained with the rest of Southampton's first-team for several months, however, it is likely to be some time before van Dijk is back out on the pitch for the Saints.