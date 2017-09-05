Edimilson Fernandes suffers sprained ankle as West Ham squad grows thinner

​According to reports, Edimilson Fernandes ​has been sent for a scan on his ankle after a suspected strain, leaving ​West Ham​'s squad increasingly stretched.

Embed from Getty Images

Edimilson Fernandes set for stint on the sidelines as injuries mount for Slaven Bilic

The midfielder looks set for a spell on the sidelines, with the club anxiously awaiting the results of the scan. It is believed that the ankle is sprained, but the severity of the injury is unknown.

Fernandes has featured in all three Premier League ​games so far this season, but has struggled to muster up any kind of positive form for ​Slaven Bilic's ​side. Paying the price with three straight defeats to start off the new campaign, the Hammers boss' fortunes don't look to be getting any better with the Swiss midfielder now out of action.

Embed from Getty Images

Injury upon injury for West Ham

Despite being relatively active in the summer transfer window, West Ham already have a thin squad as it is. Fernandes will join an increasingly long list of players already suffering on the sidelines ahead of next Monday's game against ​Huddersfield.

​Andre Ayew ​picked up a thigh injury while on international duty with Ghana and is therefore expected to miss Monday's game, having failed to feature for his country this week.

The biggest concern, however, remains the fitness of ​Manuel Lanzini ​after the attacking midfielder pulled out of the Argentinian squad with a knee problem. Questions remain over Andy Carroll's ​availability while former ​Stoke City ​player ​Marko Arnautovic ​will serve the final game of his three-match suspension.

With numbers as limited as they are, it'll be a tough task for West Ham to secure a positive result on Monday night and kick start their Premier League season. Failure to do so will only increase the pressure on Slaven Bilic's future at the helm.