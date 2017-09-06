Opinion: Did Liverpool overpay for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and where does he fit in Klopp's side?

Liverpool’s final signing made it clear he wanted to leave Arsenal after turning down a new £180,000 contract with the Gunners after making it clear he wanted more minutes in his favoured central midfield role.

The £35million fee the Reds paid may prove rather expensive consider the former Gunner only scored nine times in 132 Premier League Appearances under Arséne Wegner. The Reds new no. 21 could make his debut for Klopp at the Etihad Stadium against fellow title rivals Manchester City with both sides still unbeaten in the league going into Saturday’s midday fixture.

Where does the Ox fit into Liverpool’s side?

With seven assists last campaign the 24-year-old displayed his talents as a winger/wingback under Wenger, but the player made it clear in the summer he felt his talents lied in a more central role. Does this mean Chamberlain will be deployed straight into Liverpool’s midfield three, though?

Chamberlain's final game as a Gunner came against the Reds as Klopp’s team thumped a dismal Arsenal side 4-0, but does the addition of Chamberlain strengthen the side that blew away Arsene Wegner’s Gunners?

During the international break, Chamberlain was used as a winger by Gareth Southgate in both of England’s World Cup Qualifying wins. This may mean Chamberlain's role for Liverpool could be found on the wing rather than in the middle of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Englishman awaits debut at Etihad

With the injury to Adam Lallana and the uncertainty as to when Phillipe Coutinho returns to the team means Saturday could be the perfect opportunity to see whether the Ox would fit into the Reds side even if that means making an appearance from the bench.

After Emre Can’s stunning midfield display against Arsenal is seems unlikely that the German international will be dropped for the Manchester City fixture. With Jordan Henderson lying in a deeper role that benefits the Reds and a front three that is firing goals for fun means the only way Chamberlain could start is if Klopp drops Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum. However, fans will expect to see an unchanged side that thumped Arsenal a fortnight ago which would mean the £35million player may have to make his debut from the bench and may have to prove his worth under a limited amounts of minutes.

