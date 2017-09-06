"I don't think about" a new contract at Manchester United, insists José Mourinho

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has insisted that he doesn't need to "think about" a new contract at Old Trafford, insisting that management to him is about having the "most challenging project" that he can have available to him. 

Don't need a new contract to work to my limits 

Mourinho has only been in charge of the Red Devils for a little over the year but, thus far, it has been a rollercoaster of a journey. His first season in charge was certainly its collection of both highs and lows but it was considered an overall success by the majority of United fans. 

Mourinho's mission has always been about silverware and that was no different during his introduction at the Theatre of Dreams, as United picked up not only the Community Shield and the EFL Cup but their first ever Europa League title which gave them access to this season's Champions League group stages after a year absence.

The coach is currently into his second year of three with United with rumours of a possible contract extension in the works. However, Mourinho stated that he doesn't think about such a thing and has no problem arriving at the end of his contract before signing a new one and therefore being "free to decide" what to do. 

"I don’t think about it,” Mourinho told The Times. “I don’t need a new contract to work to my limits."

"I don’t have a problem to arrive at the end of my contract and be free to decide what I want to do," the coach insisted to journalist Oliver Kay. "And the club free to decide what they want to do." 

“It’s about having the most challenging project that I can have," he stated. "In this moment the United one is great because the club was and is living a new period — the post-Sir Alex period. Sir Alex, then David [Moyes], then Mr [Louis] van Gaal and now me."

"Trying to find again success is a challenging period for the club," Mourinho added. "And something that I’m enjoying.”