Man Utd's UEFA Youth League squad revealed, with new signings Puigmal and Ramazani included

Manchester United's UEFA Youth League squad has been announced, with new signings Largie Ramazani and Arnau Puigmal included.

The pair had been waiting for international clearance, a process which can sometimes last many months, something Man United have suffered from twice with recent signings.

Traoré still waiting for international clearance

However, Puigmal and Ramazani have both received it fairly quickly, having signed this summer. Northern Irish midfielder Ethan Galbraith was another of the Reds' summer signings, as well as Chelsea defender Di'Shon Bernard. They've both got international clearance, but French box-to-box midfielder Aliou Badara Traoré remains unable to play for United as he still waits for the clearance to go through.

Welsh defender Regan Poole, signed from Newport County a couple of years ago, had to wait some months before being able to play in Red. More recently, Millen Baars was signed from Ajax in November 2016, being forced to train only as international clearance came a ridiculous seven months later.

Gomes in Man Utd squad

United's three overage players in their UEFA Youth League squad are defenders Ro-Shaun Williams and Tyrell Warren and Scottish midfielder Ethan Hamilton.

UEFA's elite youth tournament mirrors that of its elite club competition, the Champions League, and thus United's under-19s will play against the youth teams of Benfica, Basel and CSKA Moscow.

17-year-old Angel Gomes, who became one of United's youngest ever players when he replaced Wayne Rooney against Crystal Palace in May, is in the squad. So too is Tahith Chong, the Dutch forward who underwent a knee operation in February this year. VAVEL UK understands he is nearing a return, with September having been the initial target for a return back in February.

Full squad

Goalkeepers

Ilias Moutha-Sebtaoui, Alex Fojtíček, James Thompson, Jacob Carney

Defenders

Harry Spratt, George Tanner, Tyrell Warren, Ro-Shaun Williams, Max Dunne, Jake Barrett, Luca Ercolani, Brandon Williams, Dishon Bernard, Ethan Laird

Midfielders

Lee O’Connor, Tom Sang, Ethan Hamilton, Indy Boonen, Jake Kenyon, Aidan Barlow, Arnau Puigmal, James Garner, Dylan Levitt, Ethan Galbraith, Dion McGhee

Forwards

Tahith Chong, Josh Bohui, Angel Gomes, Millen Baars, Nishan Burkart, D’Mani Bughail-Mellor, Largie Ramazani