Rafael Benitez could miss Newcastle United’s trip to the Liberty Stadium

Rafael Benitez could miss Newcastle United’s Premier League clash with Swansea City on Sunday, according to the Independent’s Martin Hardy.

The 57-year-old has been absent from the Magpies’ Benton training ground as he continues to recover an infection. An operation took place during the international break to remove the problem, though Benitez still remains in discomfort.

Ongoing problem

Benitez first had surgery on his hernia before he took charge of Real Madrid two years ago but the Spaniard has troubled by it ever since then, and an infection forced him to undergo further surgery last week in Cheshire.

He had been using antibiotics to cope with the pain from the first operation in 2015. However, Benitez required hospital treatment when an infection was identified.

The United boss has a huge task on his hands to help the club in the Premier League due to the lack of funding from owner Mike Ashley.

Benitez is aware of the task ahead so decided to undergo surgery during the international break, a period in the season that has less interference with the Magpies campaign.

Absent on the Liberty Stadium touchline.

The former Liverpool boss expected to be ready to return to work on Tuesday and Wednesday, however, it was too early.

Benitez is doing all he can to get fit in time for United’s away tie at Swansea, but medical advice may rule him out on traveling to Wales.

The Independent says Benitez is determined to make the journey to the Liberty Stadium as he wants to build on the Magpies’ first Premier League win, which came against West Ham United a few weeks ago.

If Benitez can recover in time for Sunday’s clash, the Spaniard will welcome back Florian Lejeune and DeAndre Yedlin back from injury, as well as Jonjo Shelvey, who has completed his three-match ban.