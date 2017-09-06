West Ham interested in acquiring free agent Bacary Sagna

West Ham ​are reportedly interested in signing free agent Bacary Sagna​, with injuries continuing to mount for the London based club.

West Ham looking to do business in the free agent department

The summer transfer window may be closed, but The Hammers remain intent on doing business with numerous free agents available. Sagna is able to join a Premier League ​outfit, with ​Slaven Bilic's ​side one of several to be interested in securing his services with ​Crystal Palace ​and newly promoted ​Brighton & Hove Albion ​also circling. Turkish sides Besiktas and Bursaspor as well as Torino, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon have also declared an interest in the former French international.

West Ham still have three remaining places available for players in their Premier League squad and the 34-year-old could be the man to fill one, adding valuable experience and much needed depth to a paper thin squad.

Sagna desperate to get back to playing football

The former-Manchester City ​defender is reportedly willing to take a pay cut compared to his original asking salary in order to find regular first-team football for the 2017/18 campaign. That could well see Slaven Bilic turn his attentions to Sagna as a short-term signing to help offset the club's current injury crisis.

West Ham have made a horror start to the season, having failed to record a positive result in the opening three games of the Premier League. Key to their troubles has been the loss of star man ​Manuel Lanzini​, alongside ​Marko Arnautovic's ​suspension. However, Bilic will be desperate to see his side get off the mark against ​Huddersfield Town ​on Monday night.