Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Toffees looking to get back to winning ways amidst off-field issues

As the international break comes to a close, Everton welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon, looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

The Toffees suffered a 2-0 loss away at Chelsea in their final game before the international set of fixtures but won’t get any sort of reprieve facing off against Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs side.

Ronald Koeman has had plenty of off-field issues to deal with before heading into Saturday’s game. Ross Barkley rejected a last minute to Chelsea, Wayne Rooney was arrested and charged with drink driving all whilst Koeman struggled to complete a late move for his sought after striker in the transfer market.

The Everton boss has dealt with the first two issues this week but will have to do without a top-level forward until January.

For now, his focus is solely on Saturday and helping Everton beat Tottenham at Goodison Park for the first time since 2012.

In focus: Using Spurs as a developmental example

In years gone by, Everton and Spurs mostly competed for the ‘best of the rest’ spots in the Premier League table, with the Toffees usually getting the better of the Londoners until Spurs finally put the pieces together to move forward in their development.

Recently, however, Spurs have leapfrogged the Toffees and have gone from competing as the ‘best of the rest’ to contending for the league title.

Through shrewd signings and the hiring of top-level managers like Pochettino, Spurs have set the example to any team looking to make the next leap in their development. It was noted as much by Koeman during his pre-match press conference.

With key pieces in place such as Dele Alli, Mousa Dembélé, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane, Pochettino and owner Daniel Levy have laid the foundations for the future. A future that should be successful, if Spurs can get over their own personal hurdles.

The Toffees looked to start making that next step this summer after they replaced Romelu Lukaku with multiple goalscorers, not just one main outlet.

Whilst that route is likely to have its growing pains, Koeman and his squad only have to look at Spurs, once again, as the example of what it can achieve in the long-term.

 