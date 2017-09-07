David Wagner ready for return of the Premier League following the international break

Ahead of the terriers next Premier League match, and their second trip to the capital, David Wagner spoke to the press on subjects ranging from selling Nahki Wells, through the international break and the German also showed his sense of humour during the press conference.

International period afforded Terriers a much needed break

Huddersfield Town headed into the international break undefeated, having won two and drawn one of their first three games in the Premier League, they have also yet to concede a goal.

With the action set to kick off again this weekend, The Terriers have an extra day to prepare for the next match when they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United on Monday night.

Asked about the break in the pre match press conference Wagner stated "We needed this break... the game in Hamburg was important for us to give the new signings game time".

​The new signings, and those not on international duty, travelled out to Germany to play a friendly against Altona 93. Town won the match 3-0 with debuts for Robert Green, Abdelhamid Sabiri & Florent Hadergjonaj who all played their part in the match, with Sabiri scoring.

 