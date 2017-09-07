Denmark reach a contract stalemate with DBU

New contract negotiations between the Danish national team and Dansk Boldspils-Union (DBU) have stalled, leaving the players on the verge of striking ahead of their first 2019 World Cup qualifier.

Impasse

With their existing deal having just elapsed the Danish national team – who only last month reached their first ever European final – went to the table to hash out a new deal for themselves and the U21 men’s team. But, as fans have seen multiple times this year already, the team and federation were at opposite ends of the spectrum, the women asking for an increase from their last deal and the DBU saying, “no”. Danish football fans will already be all too aware of what their federation can be like, the men’s team taken nearly to the point of striking in 2015 over a similar dispute.

DBU communications manager Jakob Høyer has suggested that the team are asking for simply too much money, the draft from the Spillerforeningen (Players Association) asking for five to ten times the current amount. But for team captain, Pernille Harder, the extra funding in necessary for the team to grow and challenge just as the DBU want as she stated when speaking to DR, “We are ambitious []. In order to achieve the goals of World Cup and Olympic participation, it requires better frameworks and better terms.

Saying also, “We must have a strong collective agreement that respects our basic rights and assures us fundamental rights, for example, equal treatment and statutory occupational injury insurance.

Given an extra handful of days to reach an agreement to cover the men’s U21 qualifier after the deal elapsed, the two parties left the table leaving everyone in a state of limbo, the players state they’re willing to negotiate “day and night” to come to a suitable deal. A fact that directly contradicts what the DBU have said, suggesting that it was the players who walked away from the talks – something Sanne Troelsgaard has strongly refuted.