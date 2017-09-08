Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger plays down suggestions of a crisis ahead of Bournemouth clash

After back-to-back disappointing league losses against Stoke City and Liverpool, Arsenal are back at the Emirates Stadium this weekend to face Bournemouth.

After a controversial transfer window, where many felt not enough business was done by the club, paired with two demoralising defeats, boss Arsène Wenger had to wave away suggestions that the club are in crisis.

Previewing the visit of Bournemouth on Thursday, Wenger replied to reporters: "I never could understand what a crisis is. To lose a game? Then I’m in a crisis. What’s important is that you focus on what’s in front of you in our job. For me every single defeat is a crisis, yes."

Speaking specifically about the match at Anfield last time out, when the Gunners suffered a heavy 4-0 loss, Wenger said: "Look, we had a performance like that at Liverpool a few years ago. Not long after we played them again and we beat them easily at the Emirates. Football is made of that as well and you have to expect that performances swing."

"I never wanted to lose Sánchez unless we could replace him"

The future of Alexis Sánchez has also been a hot topic in the last few weeks, with Manchester City failing in their attempts to land the Chilean on deadline day.

Speaking on the subject, Wenger said: "I didn't want him to leave unless you bring somebody else in with similar quality - then you can defend it."

The Frenchman added: "As long as you have the quality on the pitch for the club, that’s the one thing that matters. I didn’t want him to leave and in the end he didn’t leave."

Playmaker Mesut Özil has also been in the news after numerous posts on his Instagram account focusing on criticism from former Arsenal players.

The German, whose contract also runs out next summer, was the subject of rumours all summer - and Wenger said: "I’ve had all the players here and we speak today, but they all had their weaknesses as well. Don't worry about that. They had their weak games as well, and their weak behaviours as well. Nobody was perfect."

"We are all grateful for what they have done for the club, but what matters is always the players on the pitch who can defend the pride of the club," Wenger said.

Discontent has filled large parts of the Arsenal fanbase recently, and Wenger was asked whether a win on Saturday would relieve some pressure from the team.

He replied: "You (the media) work hard to get out fans on our back and you do that very well. I believe our fans are naturally with us and that they were disappointed is completely normal. Situations like that are a good opportunity as well to show that we are strong, united and decided."