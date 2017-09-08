Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger plays down suggestions of a crisis ahead of Bournemouth clash

After back-to-back disappointing league losses against Stoke City and Liverpool, Arsenal are back at the Emirates Stadium this weekend to face Bournemouth.

After a controversial transfer window, where many felt not enough business was done by the club, paired with two demoralising defeats, boss Arsène Wenger had to wave away suggestions that the club are in crisis.

Previewing the visit of Bournemouth on Thursday, Wenger replied to reporters: "I never could understand what a crisis is. To lose a game? Then I’m in a crisis. What’s important is that you focus on what’s in front of you in our job. For me every single defeat is a crisis, yes." 

Speaking specifically about the match at Anfield last time out, when the Gunners suffered a heavy 4-0 loss, Wenger said: "Look, we had a performance like that at Liverpool a few years ago. Not long after we played them again and we beat them easily at the Emirates. Football is made of that as well and you have to expect that performances swing."