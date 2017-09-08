Burnley vs Crystal Palace pre-match analysis: Can Sean Dyche add to Frank de Boer despair?

With Frank de Boer's Crystal Palace job already reportedly on the line, Burnley could not have wished for a better time to host the Eagles after a positive start to the campaign. The Clarets are aiming to cement a top half position whilst their visitors are looking to net their first goals and points of the season.

Chris Wood will be targeting a spacious Palace defence

The hosts' main threat comes in the form of record signing Chris Wood. The £15 million signing made an instant impact in the Premier League with a late equaliser at Tottenham Hotspur before scoring three on international duty for New Zealand.

De Boer's defence will be fearful of the aerial threat and goalscoring potential of the Kiwi but may face further problems in the form of Ashley Barnes if he starts alongside Wood. Palace have tried various formations across the summer but have failed to deliver with either three or four at the back. 

A common downfall for the Eagles has been the gaps between their defenders. Rarely in-line and often too far apart, Huddersfield, Liverpool and Swansea have found it too easy to get in behind a ropey defence. The movement and nous of Barnes could provide an even greater threat than the powerful demeanours of Wood and Sam Vokes.

Mamadou Sakho signed on deadline day to bolster their options but is lacking match fitness after failing to play in the last four months. Jairo Riedewald and James Tomkins are injury doubts leaving Palace short of options in defence.

 