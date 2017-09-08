Leicester City vs Chelsea Preview: Former Foxes look to sink Leicester on return to the King Power

Leicester City host Premier League champions Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the international break comes to a close.

The Foxes will be hoping to get back to winning ways having fallen to an unlucky 2-0 defeat to Manchester United last time out. Elsewhere, the Blues earned an excellent 2-0 victory over Everton at Stamford Bridge just under two weeks ago.

Indifferent starts

Heading into the 2017/18 campaign, it could be fair to say that both says have endured mixed results. Champions Chelsea kicked-off the season in shocking fashion as they fell to a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Burnley. They have recovered though with back-to-back wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

Craig Shakespeare's Leicester City were also defeated in their first match of the season; a 4-3 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. The former champions reacted the following weekend as they overcame newly-promoted Brighton and Hove Albion. The loss at Old Trafford last time mean that the Foxes have collected three points out of a possible nine.

The respective results have Chelsea and Leicester sitting sixth and 15th respectively in the table.

Goal fest in the East Midlands

If statistics are anything to go by, one thing that could be expected at the King Power Stadium are goals. In the last ten meetings in all competitions between the two sides, the net has been bulged an eye-watering 41 times - six goals have come in the last two Premier League clashes.

This will be helped by the fact that Leicester City have been one of the most entertaining teams in the top flight so far this term. The Foxes have already scored five goals in three games, conceding six in the process.

The omens of past meetings look somewhat ominous for the hosts though despite the entertainment. The East-Midlanders have only beaten their opponents once in the last ten meetings in all competitions. Their only win came back in 2015/16 as Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez both scored in a 2-1 win as the Foxes earned yet another three points on their way to the title. Chelsea comfortably won this fixture last season as Marcos Alonso bagged a brace with Pedro also finding the net.

The all-time record between the two does not make good reading for Leicester either. In 109 matches between the two sides, they have only tasted victory on 25 occasions, with the Blues easily striding ahead with 54 wins to their name.

 