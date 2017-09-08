10-man Liverpool thrashed 5-0 by ruthless Man City as De Bruyne, Jesus and Sané all star
14:56. Let's reflect on an eventful afternoon then. Liverpool started well and had their chances in an even first 20 minutes, even after Sergio Agüero had put City 1-0 up. Sadio Mané's red card for clashing with Ederson, catching his jaw with his studs albeit not maliciously, changed everything and Gabriel Jesus doubled City's advantage before half-time. The second-half was a one-way affair as Jesus scored a second and substitute Leroy Sané bagged a brace to rack up a heavy 5-0 victory. A forgettable afternoon for the Reds, but one to favour for the Citizens. 

14:56. Let's reflect on an eventful afternoon then. Liverpool started well and had their chances in an even first 20 minutes, even after Sergio Agüero had put City 1-0 up. Sadio Mané's red card for clashing with Ederson, catching his jaw with his studs albeit not maliciously, changed everything and Gabriel Jesus doubled City's advantage before half-time. The second-half was a one-way affair as Jesus scored a second and substitute Leroy Sané bagged a brace to rack up a heavy 5-0 victory. A forgettable afternoon for the Reds, but one to favour for the Citizens.

14:53. Klopp insists he won't appeal the decision and says that he hopes the FA react without him needing to intervene. That may be a little hopeful on his part. 

14:50. Speaking after the joint-heaviest defeat of his managerial career, Klopp tells Sky: "That's what I told the boys at half-time, that's my biggest problem today. That I saw how big the chances [we had were]. We had all we needed to score goals. We had the chances. The first goal which we then conceded was really unnecessary in this situation. The situation which decides the whole game is the red card and what can I say? I don't think it was a red card. He [Mané] didn't see him. I saw the goalie already and obviously it's not that bad. At first everyone thought it was really bad, it was just unlucky. It was an accident. The keeper comes out, Sadio wants the ball. It was really unlucky to play against City with 10 men. We had our part in that, we felt the intensity. We had young players on the pitch who made not a lot of right decisions. You have to take what you get and make the best of it. That's for sure what we will do."

14:48. De Bruyne's team-mate Sané, stood beside him, says: "We have a very good team and top players, the young players and the old players. It's hard to play in the first eleven. I wanted to use my chance today and it was a good day for me. It was a good goal [the second one], Kyle played it good to me and I saw I was alone and decided to shoot." 

14:46. On the red card, the Belgian playmaker adds: "The first 20 minutes was a bit back-and-forth. After the goal we took control. Yeah unfortunately, that happened. It was not a bad foul but with the way Eddy comes out of it, I think it's normal. If he doesn't have that injury, it's probably a yellow. Afterwards we played it smart. We didn't give Liverpool time and obviously scoring a few goals makes it easier."

14:43. Man of the Match De Bruyne tells Sky's cameras post-match: "It was good to score a lot of goals. It was obviously a little different that they played with 10 men but you have to keep the shape and be focused on the way they play. It's very good for a lot of guys to get another game under their belts because the programme is getting busy so everyone will play."

14:40. Uh oh. Seems Oxlade-Chamberlain has a habit of forgettable debuts. His first Arsenal appearance was in the Gunners' biggest ever defeat, an 8-2 loss away to United, while his debut today was Liverpool's biggest loss in Manchester in 70 years. Fingers crossed for the midfielder that's the last debut he makes in this city...

14:36. Hands up, who had 5-0 on their accumulator? City stretch their unbeaten run to 12 games and what a statement that is to United - who play later today. City leapfrog their Manchester rivals to go top of the Premier League, though if United win at Stoke City in the 5:30pm kick-off, they'll return the favour.

14:33. How different could it have been 11-vs-11? Liverpool started well and should have made more of their chances, particularly Salah. But Jesus' strike before half-time essentially ended their hopes of a comeback and in spite of switching to a back-three, City tore through their hapless back-four in a comprehensive second-half. 

14:28. Nice to see Ederson was back out watching the final stages there, his left cheek bandaged. On the pitch in his absence, City turned up the heat on Liverpool's 10 men. Jürgen Klopp has suffered his heaviest defeat as Reds boss, and the club's largest margin of defeat since a 6-1 loss to Stoke City in May 2015. It turned into a rout and though Liverpool were one man down, their defending was abysmal and they can have few complaints about the final score-line. 

FT: Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool.

90+1' GOAAL!! It's 5-0 to City. City substitute Sané has his second and what a stunning goal it is. Mendy's cross comes across to Walker and he finds Sané, who has time to curl a left-footed attempt over Mignolet and into the top corner. 

89' Statistics showing that De Bruyne, today's Sky Man of the Match, has recorded 20 assists since August 2016. The Belgian really is the orchestrator of this City team when he's on form and his distribution is sensational, as it has been all game long. He's got two assists to his name but might even have more than that. Truly one of the Premier League's best players.

88' GOOD SAVE! Almost 5-0 for City from another magical De Bruyne ball, but as Agüero stretches to flick goalwards - Mignolet dives across his line to prevent the Argentine netting a second. 

87' That clock must never have ticked so slowly for Klopp - who will want to get back on that bus to Merseyside as quickly as possible. Perhaps having a game on Wednesday is a good thing for Liverpool, so that they can put this defeat past them as quickly as possible.

86' Henderson almost reaches a long pass forward into the box but with Bravo coming off his line and the incident with Mané and Ederson earlier seemingly in his mind, he hesitates to stretch a foot out and reach for the loose ball. 

85' How will this defeat affect Liverpool then? They were flying high going into this game and will be without their star man Mané - with three goals in three games and a Player of the Month award - for clashes with Burnley and Leicester City (Premier League and League Cup third round). He'll be available for their clash with Sevilla, though.

83' Dire defending from Can almost allows Agüero another goal but he's at too acute an angle to cut a shot back towards the far corner and fires wide at the near post.

82' Can goes into the book for a foul down the right-hand side but De Bruyne's cross from the free-kick is poor and Alexander-Arnold clears. 

81' Oxlade-Chamberlain's debut must be among the worst for a Liverpool player? Not by means of his performance, but by circumstance. Having lost 4-0 to this Liverpool team in his final Arsenal game, he comes on to chase shadows against an excellent City side and is staring another heavy defeat in the face. Ouch.

79' This is Liverpool's heaviest ever defeat under Jürgen Klopp, their previous a 3-0 defeat to Watford in December 2015. A chastening afternoon.

77' GOAAL! And just like that, it's 4-0 to City. Sané shares a one-two with Mendy, the full-back's cross finding the substitute to tap in at the near post and pile on yet more misery for the Merseyside outfit. Easy.

75' Given that there's fairly little happening at the Etihad at the minute, let's look ahead - both teams open their Champions League group stage campaigns this week. City travel to Dutch champions Feyenoord on Tuesday while Liverpool host 2016 Europa League conquerors Sevilla at Anfield on Wednesday.

72' The travelling Liverpool fans have perked up but their team have got no hope here. They've shown very little in the second-half and will just hope City can't add to the scoreline in the remaining 15 minutes. 

71' SAVE! Good reaction stop from Mignolet to prevent Matip's deflection from a Mendy cross going in for a fourth goal. 

69' Milner is fouled, allowing Alexander-Arnold to stand up a free-kick into the box but it's comfortably defended by City. Mangala, meanwhile, will replace Otamendi in the back three and that's all of today's substitutes used up. Be honest, you forgot Mangala was even a City player, didn't you?

68' Silva and Sané combine well but the former is flagged for offside. Meanwhile, Mangala is being prepared in the dug-out and will make his first City appearance since May 2016. 

66' Liverpool bringing on their third and final sub with England youth international Dominic Solanke coming on. A pretty thankless task. He replaces Firmino.

65' Chance for De Bruyne to make it 4-0 from Sané's low cross but he sends his inside-of-the-foot attempt into the stands. There'll be more chances for City to extend their lead before the 90 is up, though.

64'  Liverpool had kept clean sheets in six of their previous seven Premier League matches before today but their weaknesses at the back have been ruthlessly exposed. You'd think that they were light on defenders, and not attackers, on the pitch at the minute.

62' This will be Liverpool's first defeat to a top-seven team since January 2016 barring a miraculous, and frankly impossible, comeback from here. Salah's half-time withdrawal suggests that Klopp's mind was only ever on preventing City from racking up a heavy margin of victory, but with another half-an-hour plus stoppage-time remaining - this will feel like a long afternoon for his players.

61' "Raheem Sterling, he's top of the league!" sing the City fans. The ex-Liverpool winger isn't involved today but he'll be enjoying it from the sidelines. Meanwhile another ex-player, Milner, plays a pass straight out into touch and the home fans are loving it. 

60' Could Oxlade-Chamberlain be in line to become the first player to lose back-to-back Premier League games 4-0 for two different clubs? It's fully possible at this rate.

59' Liverpool look very vulnerable at the back and Milner is set to be brought on as Klopp looks to instil some stability. The ex-City midfielder is resoundingly booed as he replaces Wijnaldum.

57' Indeed, goalscorer Jesus - with a brace this afternoon - is replaced by winger Sané to give the Brazilian a rest. The German will also look to stretch the Reds in the space behind their wing-backs.

56' 10 men or not, Liverpool's defending has really let them down. Even with Can at the back, City are finding space and managing to get in behind. The Citizens are enjoying themselves now, Mignolet doing well to hold Mendy's fast-paced cross after a short corner before Otamendi can fire in. 

55' Jesus almost sent through again by De Bruyne but Can does well to get his foot to the ball first. Leroy Sané is set to replace Jesus, apparently. 

54' GOALLL!! 3-0 City. Fernandinho puts Agüero through beyond Can - moments after the Argentine sees a goal disallowed - and he squares to fellow frontman Jesus to fire past Mignolet into an empty net for his second of the afternoon. This could get brutal.

53' De Bruyne delivers one in towards Jesus, but Matip is first to it to clear. City enjoying a bit freedom with Liverpool down to 10 men, the visitors unable to begin their pressing - to avoid leaving themselves overly exposed at the back - until the home team enter their final third.

51' Firmino wins a corner from Stones as Oxlade-Chamberlain hangs one over for the striker at the by-line. Moreno's cross is poor and though Liverpool keep the ball, good City pressing forces the Reds back to their goalkeeper.

50' Firmino has the chance to get forward but without any support, it comes to nothing. Liverpool will struggle to threaten the home side unless they can get more bodies from midfield around the Brazilian quicker in such situations.

49' An update on City goalkeeper Ederson. 