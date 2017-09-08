Adam Lallana confident Liverpool is the right place for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to progress

Adam Lallana believes that new team-mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Liverpool switch is a good move for both the club and the player himself.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined from top-flight rivals Arsenal, who the Reds thrashed 4-0 a fortnight ago, in a £35 million deadline day deal to become the club's fifth and final addition of the summer.

Lallana has previously played alongside the 24-year-old for former club Southampton and for England and is confident that his compatriot will adjust seamlessly to the Merseyside outfit.

On his fellow midfielder, Lallana said Oxlade-Chamberlain is "a great signing for Liverpool" and explained: "Just as much as it's good for us, I think it will be good for him as well. He wants to develop as a player."

Lallana - currently sidelined by a lengthy thigh problem - believes that with "the group of lads" he is joining and the manager he will work under, Oxlade-Chamberlain "will enhance his game and take his game to another level."

Liverpool's set-up is "a great environment to be around", Lallana feels, adding that similar to him, his compatriot "can play in numerous positions."

"I just think the way the team plays suits him, with his power and his speed, combined with the ability he has got. The kind of full-throttle football that the manager wants us to play, he'll be a fantastic addition and give us options - which is something we didn't have at stages last season," continued the Reds' No.20.

Embed from Getty Images

"Even in Arsenal win I could see Oxlade-Chamberlain would do well for Liverpool"

Lallana acknowledged that the end goal is to "ultimately win something" and said Jürgen Klopp's squad "want to progress" which they cannot do "with 11, 12 or 13 players" because they "need a squad."

The ex-Southampton captain believes Liverpool have just that and says their squad "looks big and full of quality" which makes for "exciting times" at Anfield.

Recalling Oxlade-Chamberlain's move from the Saints to Arsenal back in 2011 as a highly-rated teenager, Lallana said that he came into the dressing room to inform his team-mates of the opportunity which he felt was "quite a grown-up thing to do" at his age.

"He wished us all the best. Part of him was sad that he couldn’t stay; we had a great squad there and that's when we did back-to-back promotions to the Premier League," 29-year-old Lallana revealed.

He insisted that it was "a really mature thing" of the forward-thinking midfielder to do and said: "I've always taken notice of how he does. Even watching him against us in the 4-0 win, part of me was thinking his attributes would be great in our team. And a week or so later, he's a Red."

Lallana revealed that Oxlade-Chamberlain has taken Lucas Leiva's place next to him in the changing room, which he does "justice" despite ie being "a difficult spot to fill."

He added that his countryman is "a great lad" who he is "really looking forward to working with" having played with him at both club and international level already.