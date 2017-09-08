José Mourinho "in favour" of early transfer window deadline after Premier League rule change

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has stated that he is "in favour" of the transfer window closing early.

The Red Devils were one of the five clubs that rejected the confirmed plans to shut the Premier League transfer window a week before the beginning of the season from the next campaign.

But 14 top-flight clubs voted in favour of the window having an earlier end, with the motion passed even though there was not a unanimous agreement.

Want to arrive on day one with my squad

It was another busy summer for all sides in the English top-flight and United splashed out on Victor Lindelöf, Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matić and Zlatan Ibrahimović in the off-season.

Last Thursday saw another transfer deadline day come and go with clubs breaking spending records once again to ready their side until the January window, but next season will see the whole concept turned on its head.

The deadline of the window from the 2018-19 season will shut on Thursday, August 9 - two days before the season begins - and ahead of United's trip to Stoke City, Mourinho stated that he was "in favour" of the changes despite the club's stance.

“If I focus just on the training process," Mourinho told his pre-match press conference. "Of course I want to arrive on day one with my squad."

"I want to have my players, I want to work with them," the coach added. "I want to travel with them to pre-season. [For that reason], I am in favour of it."

A tough place to go

It has been an excellent start to the season for The Red Devils as they prepare to return to action after the international break. They will look to continue their 100 per-cent record with their trip to the Bet365 Stadium.

United stormed to the top of the table with three consecutive wins, scoring 10 goals and conceding none, however they face a tough test against The Potters.

United have not won at Stoke since 2013 and Mourinho noted that taking three points will be "difficult."

“Stoke are difficult [to play against]," he said. "They are aggressive, they defend with a lot of people, and they are dangerous in set-pieces.”

“It's a stadium that puts a lot of pressure [on the players] too," the 54-year-old said. "So, I think it's going to be difficult again. Hopefully, we can be better than in previous years and win but difficult it is going to be, for sure."