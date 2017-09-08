Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino "excited" by Spurs' new signings

Mauricio Pochettino has said that he is "so happy" with Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings after bringing in five new additions.

Davinson Sánchez joined from Ajax, while Paulo Gazzaniga signed from fellow Premier League club Southampton.

Defender Juan Foyth was the next arrival from Argentine club Estudiantes, while Serge Aurier and Fernando Llorente both joined on dead-line day from Paris St. Germain and Swansea respectively.

And Pochettino believes all of Spurs' new boys will be valuable to the team as they look to put together a challenge on two fronts in Premier League and Champions League.

Speaking ahead of Spurs' clash with Everton this weekend, Pochettino lauded the clubs transfer business and said he is "so happy with the players we've added before the end of the transfer window." 

He continued to add that everyone is "excited" as all the signings "bring quality to the team and help the team" especially as it is "a long season with a lot of competitions and we need strength and competition."

The Argentine boss added that Spurs' deeper squad "can only benefit the team" and said he is also happy that the whole squad was finally together after the international break allowing them to "build a strong team and strong mentality that we need to compete for the whole season."