Liverpool player ratings as Guardiola's City put five past ten-man Reds

After four back to back victories in all competitions including a 4-0 demolition of Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp’s side went into this fixture full of confidence however it was Pep Guardiola’s side who left with three points after a dominating 5-0 victory that included the controversial early sending off of Sadio Mané.

Klopp made three changes to the side that beat the Gunners a fortnight ago with Ragnar Klavan coming in for Dejan Lovren, Trent Alexander-Arnold returning to right back and Simon Mignolet returning to Goalkeeper replacing Loris Karius.

However, Manchester City eventually ran riot against the Reds putting five past Mignolet in a game that really hinged on the decision for Jonathan Moss to send of Mané after his clash with City keeper Ederson at the end of the first half.

So, how did the players fare individually?

Day to forget defensively for Reds

Simon Mignolet (6) – Smart save to deny Fernandinho early on. Sold himself a bit short for the Agüero goal but couldn’t do anything about the second. Good save towards the end to deny Aguero but could have done better for the fifth.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (6) – Difficult day for the 19-year-old getting booked early on for a foul on De Bruyne and was left bewildered by a stunning Benjamin Mendy who was a constant threat down the left flank all game

Ragnar Klavan (4) – Was thrown in for the rested Lovren but it was a performance to forget, found in no man’s land for the opening goal and did not look composed all game. Countless balls went through the middle far too easy and was not a good display for the Ecuador international.

Joël Matip (5) – Probably becoming frustrated with the constant changing of centre back partners. Look composed, to begin with but far too easy for City to break the back four down and wasn’t the commanding figure he can be.

Alberto Moreno (5) – Poor free kick in a good position first half and was found ball watching for City’s second goal. Reliable going forward but far too often switches off in key defensive moments.

Ineffective Midfield performance that saw City run riot

Jordan Henderson (5) – Started well with a good string of passes and an almost perfect delivery to find Firmino that went begging but was non-existent after the sending off with lots of passes gone begging reflecting a difficult day for the Reds skipper.

Emre Can (5) - A fortnight ago we saw one of Can’s best performances in a Liverpool shirt in a dominating display against Arsenal but today was a day to forget for the German international who wasted a Free Kick in a good area and was clumsy with a few challenges that saw him see yellow not his best by a long stretch.

Georginio Wijnaldum (5) – Another performance that was cut short due to the sending off. Didn’t create much but looked lively in the first half getting at players but was unfortunate to be taken off so early.

Front three performance completely changed after sending off

Mohammed Salah (6) – Taken off at half time to free up Alex Oxlade Chamberlain in that Central attacking midfield role. Had a huge chance in the first half to level the game using his blistering pace to bamboozle Nicolas Otamendi but fired his shot straight at Ederson. Game cut short due to Mané sending off.

Roberto Firmino (6) – Another performance that was reflected due to the sending off. Was linking up well with the pace on the wings but once Mané left the field the Brazilian was nowhere to be found and was a day to forget.

Sadio Mané (5): Lively few runs to start the game and showed why he’s Liverpool’s best-attacking threat after he won a free kick on the edge of the box but his game was cut short due to an unfortunate Red card which completely killed the game for the Reds.

Subs best efforts failed to make a difference

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (5) – His last outing was a 4-0 defeat and his debut got worse for the Reds. Was deployed in the central attacking role he’s been looking to thrive under but it was a shame the circumstances didn’t suit the Englishman. Very little influence in a game that didn’t benefit the new signings talents.

James Milner (5) – Was brought on to tighten up and use his experience to hold off the constant City threat but there was little the former Citizen could do to stop the deficit.

Dominic Solanke (6) – Was positive to see the 19-year-old who did look lively when he came on. However, there was nothing the youngster could do to stop a clinical Manchester City.