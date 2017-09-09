Stoke City 2-2 Manchester United: Choupo-Moting brace frustrates league leaders

An Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting double ended Manchester United’s unbeaten start to the new season in a thrilling 2-2 draw on Saturday evening.

Choupo-Moting opened the scoring at the bet365 Stadium before Marcus Rashford continued his fine early season form by scoring the equaliser during a frantic end to the first-half.

Romelu Lukaku gave the visitors the lead after the interval before Choupo-Moting's second of the game - a header from close range - secured a well-earned point for the Potters.

Jose Mourinho's side remain top of the Premier League on goal difference while Stoke's reward for frustrating another of the title challengers is a move to 10th spot.

Exciting first-half climaxes with two goals

Stoke City had started the brightest on the day as they continued to break down the right-hand side. Former United man, Mame Biram Diouf, was overlapping and creating chances for Jese and Choupo-Moting, who failed to hit the target on both occasions.

Swiss ace, Xherdan Shaqiri, drew a pair of smart saves from David de Gea before late drama ensued at the end of the half.

After featuring heavily in Stoke's first few league outings of the 2017/18 season, Choupo-Moting opened his account for Stoke after arriving this summer in the 43rd minute when he slid ahead of Antonio Valencia to finish off a fine move.

That was the first goal United had conceded in the league this season after a huge 535 minutes of football - an impressive feat for Mark Hughes' men.

Choupo-Moting celebrates his first of the day. Source | Getty Images.

A dramatic end to the first-half of proceedings saw United respond within a matter of minutes as Nemanja Matic’s flick on was met by Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman's shot unintentionally bounced off Marcus Rashford and into the back of the net on the stroke of half-time. All square at the break.

All square at the end

Joe Allen was caught in possession by Matteo Darmian at the halfway line just before the hour mark. Henrikh Mkhitaryan then clipped a sublime pass into Lukaku's path with the Belgian's fourth goal of the season putting the Red Devils ahead.

The striker's initial shot was well saved by Jack Butland but the former Everton man was on hand to sweep in the rebound for his side.

Lukaku celebrates yet another goal. Source | Getty Images.

Stoke almost found themselves level immediately when Jesé fired at de Gea and forced the Spaniard into a world-class save from point-blank range.

From the resulting corner, though, Stoke did manage to equalise through Choupo-Moting. The German netted his second of the game by rising above Phil Jones at the back post and powerfully nodding in.

Both sides pushed for a late winner and a chance would eventually fall to Lukaku, who wasted an excellent opportunity when he lifted Valencia’s cross over the bar from eight yards out.

A great last-ditch save from Jack Butland in added time saved the blushes of team-mate Kurt Zouma as Stoke held on for a point.



The draw sees Stoke City climb into the top half of the table into 10th whilst United retain their top spot at the top of the table on goal difference from Manchester City.