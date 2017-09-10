Arsene Wenger believes Sanchez will 'win back fans' after Bournemouth boos

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger is confident that Alexis Sánchez will get the fans back on his side after he received boos during his cameo appearance against Bournemouth.

A £60 million deal had been agreed between Arsenal and Manchester City for the Chilean forward during the last few days of the transfer window, however the deal fell through after the Gunners failed to sign a replacement.

“He is still a bit short physically,” Wenger said after the game to BBC Sport. “He will be quickly back to his best. He will win the fans back, and win them back very quickly.

“Alexis Sanchez is very focused on the Premier League and the Europa League and he wants to do well.”

Welbeck making good progress

It was a comfortable victory for Arsenal yesterday thanks to two goals from Danny Welbeck and one from Alexandre Lacazette securing the points, and the Arsenal boss was asked about both after the game.

On Welbeck, the boss said: “I’m pleased with his performance, I kept faith in him and overall I think he is getting stronger and stronger and more confident. Confidence plays a big part in his game and I loved his finishing on his second goal.”

After missing half of last season through injury, a strong pre-season has been key for the Englishman, who also scored during the international break, and Wenger believes things are looking bright for Welbeck.

“If he can add the finishing, he’s a team player as well, he is loved by his partners, so that’s a lot of positives.”

 