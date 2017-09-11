Wonderful Wood pleased with strikers instincts as he wins Burnley valuable points

Chris Wood’s great start to life as a Burnley player continued as he scored the only goal in the Clarets 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, his second in as many games for the club.

Wood, who joined Burnley from Leeds during the summer transfer window, was delighted to score in his home debut and is looking forward to progressing at the club. “Hopefully, I can go on and do great things here” Wood said following the game.

Wood praised his natural instincts after he pounced on a loose back pass to round Wayne Hennessey and slot home, saying “you have first instincts and your first thought is the right one, and it was today.

Wood was also full of praise for the rest of his team as well, claiming “everybody worked their socks off and did very well”.

Palace were better, says Dyche.

Their was a bittersweet for Burnley during the first half as manager Sean Dyche had to hand a Premier League debut to young goalkeeper Nick Pope as Tom Heaton suffered a nasty injury. Dyche after the game filled everyone in on Captain Heaton’s situation.

“It looks like a dislocated shoulder and if that is the case, we are looking at months not weeks.”