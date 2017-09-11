Wonderful Wood pleased with strikers instincts as he wins Burnley valuable points

Chris Wood’s great start to life as a Burnley player continued as he scored the only goal in the Clarets 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, his second in as many games for the club.

Wood, who joined Burnley from Leeds during the summer transfer window, was delighted to score in his home debut and is looking forward to progressing at the club. “Hopefully, I can go on and do great things here” Wood said following the game.

Wood praised his natural instincts after he pounced on a loose back pass to round Wayne Hennessey and slot home, saying “you have first instincts and your first thought is the right one, and it was today.”

Wood was also full of praise for the rest of his team as well, claiming “everybody worked their socks off and did very well”.

Palace were better, says Dyche.

Their was a bittersweet for Burnley during the first half as manager Sean Dyche had to hand a Premier League debut to young goalkeeper Nick Pope as Tom Heaton suffered a nasty injury. Dyche after the game filled everyone in on Captain Heaton’s situation.

“It looks like a dislocated shoulder and if that is the case, we are looking at months not weeks.”

Poor performance, positive result

Dyche was not happy with the performance from his team, branding it the “worst performance of the season” but found positives as the “the shape of the team, the belief in each other was on show.”

Dyche recognised the performance of the opposition saying “Palace were the better side today, we didn’t get into our stride at all.”

The manager was, however, quick to praise his striker, saying that Wood has “a desire to prove himself in the Premier League” after what Dyche saw as a “great finish”. After hitting a hat trick for New Zealand in midweek, Dyche is happy with Wood’s current form and his “good start to the season.”

Next up for Burnley is a tough away trip to Liverpool on Saturday, looking to come away from Anfield with a better result than the 2-1 defeat they got towards the end of last season.