Roy Hodgson replaces Frank de Boer as Crystal Palace manager

Crystal Palace have appointed former England head coach Roy Hodgson as their new manager.

The 70-year-old has signed a two-year deal at Selhurst Park with immediate effect. His first game in the dugout will be Saturday’s Premier League clash against Southampton.

Hodgson replaces the sacked Frank de Boer who had overseen a record-breaking poor start to the season. The Eagles have lost all four of their opening top-flight fixtures without scoring a goal, a feat last achieved by Preston North End 93 years ago.