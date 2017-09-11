Liverpool ready to be a European force once more as they put 2014/15 demons to rest

The date was Tuesday, November 4, 2014.

Liverpool players skulked off the Bernabeu pitch, having succumbed by a solitary goal to the far superior Real Madrid, despite the super-human efforts of a past his best Kolo Toure.

Some have suggested that it signalled the beginning of the end for Brendan Rodgers, who, just months after nearly landing the holy grail of a 21st century title for the Redmen, sent a second string XI out for a crunch Champions League game.

The thinking by the Ulsterman was presumably to rest the legs of Philippe Coutinho, Steven Gerrard and Raheem Sterling for a league game against Chelsea days later.

Sitting 7th in the table going into the game, Rodgers concluded that accepting a likely loss in Madrid would aid his side in edging out Jose Mourinho's men.

They would lose 2-1 at Anfield.

Things would get worse before they got better for the Reds, who never recovered under Rodgers.

Having lost Luis Suarez to Barcelona and Daniel Sturridge to the treatment table, a drop-off in the league was expected. However, back in the Champions League for the first time this decade, Rodgers' Reds were doing themselves a serious disservice.

Having only taken three points from their first four games, things didn't improve with a dour draw away in Bulgaria to Ludogorets.

Setting up a final day play-off with Basel, Liverpool had to win. Things didn't go to plan, a late Steven Gerrard free-kick only enough for a 1-1 draw. Liverpool were out.

Gone was the free flowing attacking football that had captured hearts and minds months earlier.

Gone was the never say die attitude that had seen the Reds come so close to the title they craved.

Gone was a chance of a Champions League run in the face of a disappointing league campaign.

Gone, less than a year later, was Rodgers.

 