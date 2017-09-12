Barcelona 3-0 Juventus: Messi inspires La Blaugrana to opening win

A brace from Lionel Messi saw FC Barcelona ease to a comfortable 3-0 UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 win over last season's finalists Juventus, as La Blaugrana top Group D.

After a cagey first half where the visitors had the best chances, Messi gave the hosts the lead on the stroke of half-time, before a second-half goal from Ivan Rakitic and second from the Argentine completed the scoring. 

Visitors enjoy bright opening

Max Allegri's stitched-up side were keen to stamp their authority on their Group D rivals, and threatened Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the Barca goal on three occasions in the opening quarter of an hour, including tipping wide full-back Mattia De Sciglio's long-range effort - despite referee Damir Skomina's insistence the German had not got a hand to the ball.

Not be outdone themselves, Ernesto Valverde's men then brought about a riposte of their own in the 20th minute. After Blaise Matuidi felled Andrés Iniesta on the edge of the box, Lionel Messi's initial shot was blocked from the free-kick, before Luis Suárez's rebound effort forced Gianluigi Buffon to palm the Uruguayan's rasping drive over the bar.

The home side were enjoying the lions share of possession but had only shied at the Juve boughs twice, whilst the Bianconeri themselves had four efforts on target in what was panning out to be a cautious opening period, as the men in black and white thwarted the trickery and pace of Barcelona's front three.