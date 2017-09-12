Chelsea 6-0 Qarabag FK: Blues steamroll abysmal minnows

Chelsea returned to the Champions League in some style on Tuesday night, as they steamrolled past Azerbaijan champions Qarabag FK 6-0 in their opening group game.

As expected The Blues dominated the first period and were helped by the poor defence of the visiting side, with Pedro opening the scoring five minutes in before Davide Zappacosta added a second just before the half-hour mark.

Their romp was far from over as César Azpilicueta added a third in the 55th minute before Willian clattered the crossbar, Tiémoué Bakayoko then opened his scoring account for Chelsea before Michy Batshuayi's brace rounded off the resounding win for Antonio Conte's first Champions League game in charge of The Blues.

Off and running in the early minutes

After a season away the home fans were excited to see Champions League football return to Stamford Bridge, they would have expected an routine test against the Azerbaijani champions but it was easier than expected in the opening minutes.

It only took Conte's men five minutes to take the lead, it was way too easy as the short corner was played into Willian. The Brazilian had all the time in the world to pick out Pedro on the edge, and there was nobody in 10 yards of the Spaniard as he curled it into the bottom corner.

Willian was involved again in the 18th minute as he played a neat interplay with Batshuayi, the winger was in space but Ibrahim Šehić did well to smother the effort.

Marking the first start with some style

It was clear that Qarabag hadn't learn their lesson as Chelsea were allowed to pepper their box with relative ease, and they added a second just before the half hour mark.

Zappacosta started his first start in style as he picked the ball up inside his own half and he sprinted down the right, looking to go for the cross but catching Šehić off guard as he fizzed the ball over his head and into the net.

Not taking their foot off the throttle

Conte's side certainly didn't look like holding up as they came out for the second period, their opponents certainly didn't look like putting up anymore of a fight and they got what they deserved as Chelsea added a third ten minutes after the restart.

It was once again too easy as a short fee-kick from Willian released Cesc Fàbregas, it was easy enough for the Spaniard to find the head of his compatriot Azpilicueta with the outside of his boot and the full-back glanced it past Šehić.

If there was one man on the pitch that deserved a goal it was Willian who was giving the Qarabag defence nightmares, he made Gara Garayev look silly in the 67th minute as he eased past him with some silky trickery before Šehić with his effort but it cracked back off the woodwork.

​Another goalscoring account opened

Despite their lead Chelsea weren't looking to finish just yet, and the visitors allowed another summer signing to open their goalscoring account with Bakayoko adding the fourth.

The blame could land fully at the door of Míchel who despite not having any pressure from a player in a blue shirt decided to cushion a cross with his chest, that fell straight into the feet of Bakayoko who fired home with the help of a deflection.

Giving Conte something to think about

Batshuayi was handed a rare opportunity of a starting spot and Qarabag offered a good chance for him to show Conte what he can do especially with the form of Álvaro Morata, and he delivered with his late brace.

The first came in the 76th minute and once again exposed the visitors minimal defence, the Belgian picked the ball up from Bakayoko and trotted forward and everyone inside the Bridge knew what was coming before he pull the trigger to fire it into the bottom corner.

His second and Chelsea's sixth came eight minutes from the end, Jakub Rzeźniczak was another culprit on a forgettable night for Qarabag as he was dispossessed by Zappacosta. The Italian advanced towards the area before hitting a low cross into the area which Batshuayi managed to bundle home.