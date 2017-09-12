Pep Guardiola plays down Manchester City's chances of Champions League success ahead of Feyenoord test

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he doesn't believe that City will be "able to compete" with Europe's elite in this season's Champions League, stating that his side are still in the "process of growing" ahead of their opening group game against Feyenoord. 

Dream is still far away 

City's affiliation with Europe's elite competition is only seven years old from the 2011-12 season, with their best finish coming in the final season of Manuel Pellegrini losing in the semi-finals to eventual winners Real Madrid in the 2015/16 season. 

Guardiola's first season at the Etihad Stadium was a disappointing one in many ways and their lack of progress in the Champions League was certainly one of them, with them being knocked out in the last-16 by the exciting, young AS Monaco side. 

Many will be surprised by Guardiola's comments ahead of their clash at the De Kuip having just spent £226 million on transfers in the summer, but the coach insisted that he is "so happy" with the player he has but believes they need to go through the "process of growing" before contending for the big titles. 

“I don’t know if we are able to compete," Guardiola admitted to his pre-match press conference. "We are still in the process of growing."

"I’m so happy with the players we have," the coach stated. "We can do better than last season – but I don’t know."

“I don’t know now if we’re able to compete for the titles because we’re in the process of growing," the Catalan national conceded. "We are not dreaming – when you’re in that position [of having a chance] it’s better to be calm." 

"When you arrive in the last stages you say the dream is close," Guardiola added. "But now it’s still far away.”