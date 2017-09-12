Southampton must be wary of Crystal Palace this weekend, suggests captain Steven Davis

With their next opponents planted firmly at the bottom of the Premier League table after four rounds of fixtures, Southampton may be eyeing to accumulate their second set of three points when they visit the capital on Saturday. 

However, captain and fan favourite Steven Davis has alerted that it may not be an easy task with the weekend's hosts having just parted company with Dutch boss Frank de Boer, who faced the cut after the Eagles failed to rack up a single point and are yet to ripple the net. 

Selhurst Park is certainly not a happy hunting ground for the Saints with their last three visits to south-east London ending in favour of Crystal Palace

Davis realises the potential hurdles that himself and the rest of Mauricio Pellegrino's side will have to overcome if they are to succeed on Saturday. "Selhurst Park isn't an easy place to go," he insisted.

The departure of de Boer came very much as a shock to the general public, and midfielder Davis realises that the Palace players are going to be right up to the challenge. ''We'll be expecting their players, with a new manager potentially coming in, to give their best and try to get themselves out of the position they're in now.''