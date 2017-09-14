Huddersfield Town ready to face Leicester in an electric atmosphere

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner spoke to the press ahead of the weekend game at the John Smith Stadium against Leicester City.

After suffering their first defeat of the Premier League season on Monday at West Ham, Wagner and his team know what they have to do against the Foxes and will be aiming to bounce back from conceding goals at the London Stadium.

​Making it uncomfortable

Speaking about taking on Leicester City, the German said of his team and the upcoming match "We have the chance to show we are capable and our aim is to make it as uncomfortable as possible for Leicester."

After the performance on Monday, where the team didn't play to their best and were not confident enough on the ball , the Terriers will be looking to come out and fight for the ball again, as they did in their first three matches.

Asked about strategy for the match on Saturday, Wagner said "We know what we have to avoid to stop Leicester showing their strengths and we have to find ways of hurting them."

Research will have been done on their opponents, and work will have been going on behind the scenes since the beginning of the week. Bringing the team spirit back up following the loss will have been the first thing on the German's schedule, but from there it would have been to work on preparations for another step up in class of opponents.

​The Leicester fairytale

​Many pundits wrote Huddersfield off at the start of the season, and after four games the terriers currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League, with seven points from four games. Saturday they will aim to make it at least eight from five, but of course the team would prefer it to be ten from five. Wagner was asked about Leicester winning the Premier League when no one predicted they would. The German stated "Of course I like the story of Leicester but that doesn't change the fact we would like to be successful against them!"

​Creating an electric atmosphere

​​Huddersfield Town supporters have proved vocal whereeer the matches have been, away or home makes no difference. At their home ground the Terrier fans will out-number travelling fans, so the atmosphere will always be loud. Wagner commented on this by saying "I am totally sure the supporters will create an electric atmosphere against Leicester on Saturday".

​The John Smiths Stadium will be rocking again on Saturday as the fans once again get behind the team, during the journey through the Premier League the stadium will be full for every home match.