Slaven Bilic: The London Stadium really feels like home

Slaven Bilic ​reflected on his side's first win of the 2017/18 Premier League ​campaign against Huddersfield Town​, claiming the London Stadium really feels like home after a pleasing 2-0 victory.

The Hammers proved too much for David Wagner's side, with goals from Obiang and Andre Ayew proving to be the difference between the two sides - although the home side could easily have extended the gap but for some poor finishing on the day.

Olympic Park starting to 'really feel like home'

West Ham have lost just one of the last five Premier League games at Olympic Park, registering four clean sheets - the latest of which came against the previously unbeaten Terries. Bilic believes the players, coaching staff and all the backroom staff continue to enjoy their visits to the home stadium week on week.

"We are pleased," Bilic reflected. ​"We struggled at this stadium at the beginning of last season in the Watford game and Southampton game and even in the games we drew against Stoke and Middlesbrough, but then in the second half of the season, in 2017, it was only Man City a couple of times and Liverpool that we had a bad performance."

​"In the game against Spurs, against Palace, the game against West Brom even though we drew 2-2, we were at home. We lost the game against Leicester here 3-2 but apart from the first seven minutes when we conceded two, I felt at home and the players really felt at home," ​he continued.

"So, this is becoming or it already became our home and we can’t wait to play here again. That’s the situation now. We feel that this is our home. It will never be Upton Park, but it doesn’t mean it can’t be our home.

“I really have a feeling and I see the players who trained here at the weekend that we like it more and more here. That can only come with results and good individual performances and good memories from the games, especially the big games."

"And we won a few big ones here recently, like against Swansea, against Spurs and this one on Monday night. That’s why I’m very, very positive about that.”

​​Slaven Bilic hails players for following his game plan to a tee

Registering their first win of the new Premier League campaign will naturally have released some of the ever increasing pressure on Slaven Bilic's shoulders.

​"I told the guys, even if we didn't win the game, I'd say 'Well done' because they gave everything," ​the manager continued. ​"It was a top performance from us, not in the sense that we played beautiful football and all that, but it was a top performance in terms of being on the front foot, determined and executing the game-plan."

​"We stopped them creating anything, which builds your confidence and leaves them feeling a little bit down. A lot of things were happening in the first half in and around their box - crosses, corners, free-kicks, chances and all that. We limited them to one good strike, so the boys showed basically everything that we asked of them," ​concluded Bilic.