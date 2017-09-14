Slaven Bilic: We must harness the momentum of Huddersfield win

​Slaven Bilic ​previewed ​West Ham's trip to West Brom ​this weekend and insisted that his side must use the momentum they received from their first Premier League win of the season against Huddersfield ​last weekend.

Bilic desperate for his side to use the momentum

Following a pretty dismal start to the campaign, Bilic was delighted to discuss West Ham's first positive result against the Terries. Goals from Obiang and Andre Ayew saw the three points go his teams way, thereby ending Huddersfield's unbeaten start.

​"It was so important to win the game but we have to continue like that,​" Bilic said. ​"We were off training yesterday but we had a meeting before training today. I said, if we think that because we beat Huddersfield we have done it, then we are wrong."

​​"We need to build on this now. We beat them after training at our stadium and we were on fire in training. But we must do it in games, and that’s what we did. We have to do it again tomorrow and only then will it be a positive for us, if we get something out of the game."

"We have to use the momentum. We were in a position we didn’t like, and now we’ve won, we have got a boost. I’m expecting us, with the greatest respect to the opponent – and it will be hard – to use our confidence on Saturday," Bilic continued.

Confidence key for The Hammers

Having gained a win last weekend, confidence will have taken an almighty rise within club ranks, and Bilic is keen to see it continue for his side at the weekend as they target another three points to climb up the table.

​"Confidence is crucial. It always comes and goes but class is permanent. It's important for a manager and we should have it now. If it was the reason for the disappointing start, then it's an even bigger motivation for us on Saturday [now we have it back]."

​"Let's keep it, use it, and build on it. It's not only games, but you have better trainings, atmosphere around the place and all that."

​"It's like a chain and you have many things that are more positive. We must continue, and I can help do that, yes. By being there, by talking to them on the pitch, by having individual talks and a number of things. That's the way to keep that feeling," ​concluded the boss.