Sam Vokes claims Burnley will travel to Anfield “full of confidence”

Burnley striker Sam Vokes believes that claiming four points on the road already this season allows the Clarets to go into their game against Liverpool with a “chance to go and express ourselves and take the challenge on.”

"We've got that bit of freedom"

After victory against Chelsea on the opening day of the season and earning a late point against Tottenham Hotspur, Vokes believes “we’ve got that bit of freedom to go into these games with a bit of confidence behind us.”

Burnley received criticism last year for their form on the road, picking up just one win in 19 games. However, four points from their opening two journeys means that Vokes and Burnley can look forward to their away fixtures. The striker explained, “a lot was made last year of the away results but we put that to bed straight away and now turning up at these places we don’t have that looming over us.”

With visits to Everton and Manchester City coming up, Vokes believes another positive result this weekend will only help Burnley’s preparation for those fixtures. He stated, “there are some tough games coming up but it would be even harder going into them with no points on the board.”

"We are going there full of confidence"

Vokes has even suggested the “underdog” tag may not be suitable for Burnley during their trip to Anfield on Saturday. The Welshman commented “people are still going to say Burnley are underdogs in these sort of games. But in the dressing room and within ourselves we know we are going there full of confidence and looking to take the game on.”

Burnley raised eyebrows when they defeated Liverpool at Turf Moor last season but Vokes believes his side are now worthy of their place in the top flight. He added “I think we are a completely different outfit now. The experience we have on a personal note and as a team and a club. We are a lot more established in this league and we definitely feel part of it now.”