Tottenham Hotspur vs Swansea City Preview: Will Spurs get a Wembley league win at the third time of asking?

Tottenham Hotspur host Swansea City on Saturday evening looking to win their first Premier League game at Wembley at the third attempt.

Spurs looking to bring a positive week of results into this weekend's game

Mauricio Pochettino's men have failed to win their opening two Premier League games at their temporary home. First up they lost to Chelsea 2-1 before drawing 1-1 against Burnley in their last home game before the international break.

Therefore, it is essential that Spurs manage to get off the mark this weekend as the longer they fail to win at Wembley the more thoughts of never winning at home will creep in.

The Spurs players though will be buyoed by their last two results. First up they defeated Everton 3-0 last weekend at Goodison Park with Harry Kane finally getting off the mark with a brace, then they defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-1 at Wembley in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening.

 