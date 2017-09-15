Tottenham Hotspur vs Swansea City Preview: Will Spurs get a Wembley league win at the third time of asking?

Tottenham Hotspur host Swansea City on Saturday evening looking to win their first Premier League game at Wembley at the third attempt.

Spurs looking to bring a positive week of results into this weekend's game

Mauricio Pochettino's men have failed to win their opening two Premier League games at their temporary home. First up they lost to Chelsea 2-1 before drawing 1-1 against Burnley in their last home game before the international break.

Therefore, it is essential that Spurs manage to get off the mark this weekend as the longer they fail to win at Wembley the more thoughts of never winning at home will creep in.

The Spurs players though will be buyoed by their last two results. First up they defeated Everton 3-0 last weekend at Goodison Park with Harry Kane finally getting off the mark with a brace, then they defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-1 at Wembley in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Swans' looking to kickstart their season after a poor result last weekend

On the other hand, their opponents Swansea, come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Newcastle United last weekend.

The result against Newcastle has left the Swans in 15th place with four points from their opening four games leading to thoughts that it could be another struggle this season from Paul Clement's men.

One of the reasons for their early struggles could be put down to the fact that they lost their two main contributors for goals last season in Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente.

To replace them goals, Clement brought in Wilfried Bony on deadline day but he is likley to take some time to get up to speed given his little amount of gametime he has had in the last year.

Spurs won last season's fixture very convincingly

Last season's fixture between the two sides at White Hart Lane ended in a 5-0 win for Spurs. Kane and Christian Eriksen netted two that with Son Heung-min scoring the other.

Therefore, Pochettino, will be hoping for a similar result this time round, while Clement will know that a win at Wembley could give his side a real confidence boost going into the other games.

Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Pochettino confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Victor Wanyama, Danny Rose and Erik Lamela will miss the game once again due to injury but Georges-Kévin N'Koudou, who missed the last couple of games due to injury, has resumed training this week and could make the squad for the game.

Swansea City

Clement also confirmed that he will be without a couple of players for the game. Ki Sung-Yueng, Nathan Dyer and Kyle Bartley, who has been ruled out for three months with a knee injury, will all miss the game with injury.

The Swans manager though could welcome Leon Britton back to the squad after the midfielder was deemed surplus to requirements against Newcastle which proved to be a mistake.

The game at Wembley between Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City kicks off at 5.30 on Saturday 16 Septemeber with referee Mike Dean taking charge of the match.