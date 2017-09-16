Liverpool 1-1 Burnley: Clarets remain unbeaten on the road despite tricky trio of opening away fixtures

Liverpool’s disappointing week concluded with a frustrating 1-1 draw with Burnley, despite 35 efforts at goal and the return of Phillipe Coutinho.

The hosts start strongly

Daniel Sturridge was also pulled back into first-team duties for the hosts and almost opened his account for the afternoon in the second minute. Andrew Robertson picked out the England striker but his quick strike was thwarted by Nick Pope, who was looking to grab his opportunity with both hands after Tom Heaton was ruled out for several weeks.

Liverpool were looking particularly dangerous from wide areas as their full-backs continued to push forward. Trent Alexander-Arnold was first to pick up a loose Ben Mee header but flashed his long-distance strike wide.

Sturridge was the main target but Mee and James Tarkowski continued to battle courageously as they did against Crystal Palace last weekend. The focal point of Liverpool’s attacks created a chance of his own midway through the half, picking out Mohamed Salah who could only head wide.

Arfield strike quickly followed by Salah equaliser

Yet the hosts were made to pay for not taking their chances on 27 minutes. Liverpool’s defence, under scrutiny after a string of poor performances, failed to deal with a Robbie Brady flick and Scott Arfield was on hand to lash home his first goal of the season and give the visitors a shock lead.

However, Liverpool responded within just three minutes of conceding. Emre Can picked out Salah with a looped pass and the Egyptian smashed the ball past a stranded Pope as the hosts looked to rebuild again.

The Reds used the equaliser to build some momentum as they turned the heat up against their visitors. James Milner fired a dangerous cross-shot that missed everyone before Salah mishit a half chance that ended up being comfortable for Pope to deal with. Coutinho released Sturridge who fired into the side netting before Salah and Alexander-Arnold were both thwarted by Pope. The Kop were left wondering how their side was not leading at half-time.

Burnley hold firm on the road again

Coutinho began to get more involved in the action as he hit two shots over straight after the break. Yet it was Can who went closest to sending Liverpool in the lead as his stinging effort was beaten away by the impressive Pope. Coutinho hit another shot off target, as did Robertson, either side of Pope making another excellent save, this time from Sturridge.

Burnley eventually reorganised themselves in defence as Liverpool gradually found it tougher to get past the back four and test Pope. Sitting back and looking to counter-attack, the visitors actually looked the most likely side to score for a period. Brady saw a shot saved before Mee was denied from two corners with goalbound efforts.

Liverpool cranked up the pressure again in the final ten minutes as Pope continued to display heroics. The young goalkeeper first denied Alexander-Arnold before tipping substitute Dominic Solanke’s shot onto the crossbar. Salah had a late effort saved but Burnley were able to hold on for another valuable away draw.