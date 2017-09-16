Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview: Rivals from the capital meet at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will welcome bitter rivals Arsenal to Stamford Bridge for Sunday's early kick-off.

Both sides managed convincing wins in their respective European clashes as Chelsea ran riot with a 6-0 win in their Champions League clash with Qarabag, while Arsenal came from behind to beat FC Köln 3-1 in the Europa League.

The two sides clashed in this season's Community Shield, with Arsenal emerging victorious on penalties. Just three points separate the sides, but it's Chelsea who have enjoyed the better form as of late.

Team News

Chelsea: The Blues seem to be getting fit at the right time as they head into Sunday's London derby with a full squad. Gary Cahill is available for selection again after returning from a three match suspension, while Eden Hazard is likely to earn his first start of the season after missing the first month of the season with a fractured ankle.

Danny Drinkwater is expected to miss the coming weeks due to a calf problem picked up in training.

Projected XI: Courtois; Christensen, David Luiz, Azpilicueta; Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Hazard, Morata, Pedro.

Arsenal: Arsene Wenger's side seem to have overcome a small speed bump in the early goings of the season, but head into Sunday's game with some headaches regarding squad selection.

Alexis Sanchez is unlikely to start after play the full 90 minutes on Thursday night, but will certainly feature at some point. Petr Cech, Mesut Özil, Alexandre Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny are all set to return to the lineup after being rested during Arsenal's Europa League outing.

Theo Walcott is a doubt after suffering an injury in midweek, while Santi Cazorla and Francis Coquelin are out.

Projected XI: Cech; Monreal, Koscielny, Mustafi; Kolasinac, Xhaka, Ramsey, Bellerin; Özil, Welbeck, Lacazette.

What to watch for

Chelsea currently sit in third on nine points from four games, while Arsenal are in 11th but are just three points off of their cross-town rivals.

Arsenal have won the last two meetings, victorious in both the Community Shield and 2016 FA Cup Final.

Chelsea have beaten Arsenal in their last five Premier League meetings at Stamford Bridge, scoring 15 times in the process.

Chelsea's star summer signing Alvaro Morata has scored three times and assisted twice during his first four Premier League appearances this season.

Arsenal's biggest acquisition of the summer, Alexandre Lacazette, has bagged twice in his first four Premier League games.