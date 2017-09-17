Four things we learned from Arsenal's 0-0 draw against Chelsea

Local rivals Arsenal and Chelsea both cancelled each other out as the two teams battled to a goalless draw.

Arsenal in particular were under scrutiny heading into the match, after suffering a 4-0 thumping at Liverpool in their previous away outing in the league. Spectators were keen to see how the Gunners performed away from home in another big match, and in fairness to the north Londoners, it was a much improved performance.

Despite not managing to win, Arsenal were disciplined in how they went about their work and were at good value for a point. Here are four things we learned following Sunday's stalemate at Stamford Bridge;

Arsène Wenger is still a capable tactician

Arsenal's much-maligned defeat against Liverpool increased the pressure on Arsène Wenger. There were several tactical failures which were systematically exposed by Jürgen Klopp.

Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka were rightfully criticised for their failure to protect Arsenal's defence, whilst the defensive shape of the team also left a lot to be desired. However, Wenger certainly learnt his lesson from Arsenal's humbling defeat. Ramsey and Xhaka's performances against Chelsea proved pivotal in coming away with a positive result.

Ramsey, who was substituted at half time against Liverpool, was named man of the match after affecting the game at both ends of the pitch. He helped nullify Chelsea's main creator Cesc Fàbregas, and in possession his dribbling allowed his team to get further up the pitch. The Welshman was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet after his effort from close range hit the post.

The Gunners can get results without their key attacking duo

Both Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil didn't start against Chelsea. The former was on the bench after completing 90 minutes on Thursday night in the Europa League, whilst the latter missed the game with a hamstring complaint.

Although it can be argued Arsenal weren't as effective going forward without their star men, they still created chances and at times were at their free-flowing best. Özil and Sánchez both have less than a year remaining on their contracts, and are expected to leave on a free transfer next summer.

Arsenal supporters will no doubt be encouraged with the way their team played despite the absence of their two main men.

Arsenal were right to keep Shkodran Mustafi

During the summer transfer window, it seemed likely that Shkodran Mustafi, who arrived at the Emirates just a year prior, would be shown the exit door.

Serie A side Inter Milan were heavily linked with the 25-year-old, but Arsenal pulled the plug on a potential move after a fee could not be agreed.

As it turns out, it may have just been a masterstroke. Mustafi, a World Cup winner, was excellent against Chelsea. The former Valencia man put in a commanding display and very much kept in-form striker Álvaro Morata quiet.

The day could've been a lot better for Mustafi, but his second half headed goal was correctly ruled out for offside. Be that as it may, Mustafi was well within his rights to leave the field with his head held high. His defensive efforts aided Arsenal's cause immensely, and his understanding with Laurent Koscielny seems to have re-kindled at just the right time.

Arsenal have now set the standard for away games against the big sides

Now Arsenal have shown what they're capable of away to a big side, it'll be expected to become the norm.

A common criticism aimed at Arsenal is the manner in which they capitulate when they play away to would-be league title rivals. Arsenal have suffered humiliating away defeats in recent seasons to the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Gunners' most recent trip to Stamford Bridge was much better, and now the task is to repeat said performance when it's time to visit the other big grounds.

Arsenal will be judged by their results at venues such as Old Trafford and the Etihad Stadium. Although it's too early to say they have turned a corner in their approach to these fixtures, Sunday was certainly a step in the right direction.