Liam Rosenior admits Brighton "can't switch off" at Premier League level

Brighton and Hove Albion's  Liam Rosenior has urged his players to hold onto future leads after their 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth

The Seagulls suffered a blip in their survival campaign as they let a 1-0 lead slip. 

Solly March broke the deadlock early in the second half before Bournemouth's Jordan Ibe came on to assist goals for Andrew Surman and Jermain Defoe. 

 