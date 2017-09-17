Paul Clements believes Jonas Lossl will only get better with Huddersfield Town

Jonas Lossl is hungry to get better and better in a Huddersfield Town shirt, according to Head of Goalkeeping at the club Paul Clements. ​

The Terriers' first choice goalkeeper has made a flying start to the Premier League, keeping three clean sheets in the first three matches, to help Huddersfield stand in the top ten of the league table. Lossl was only beaten after 371 minutes of top flight football, with a deflected goal at West Ham United before the Hammers followed up with a second.

Clements, who made the step up to head of goalkeeping over the summer period, said to Radio Leeds that the Danish keeper wants more.

Speaking about the Mainz loanee, Clements said "Jonas is a great guy and he didn't have a great season last year if we're honest. But that's what the manager likes - players who are hungry and have a point to prove." ​

That Mainz team had a difficult season in 2016/2017 and finished just above the relegation zone, but the potential of Lossl had been spotted by head coach David Wagner.

​Lossl has a point to prove

Clements went on to say about the Danish on loan keeper, who bounced back well from the defeat at West Ham and put in an impressive performance against Leicester, only conceding a penalty taken by Jamie Vardy which earned the terriers a draw and a valuable point.

"So him having to come in and surpass what Wardy (Dan Ward, loaned last year from Liverpool) did obviously gave him that extra motivation."

​​The Terriers have a choice of keepers with Lossl so far being the first choice, but experienced Rob Green (signed from Leeds) and young Joel Coleman are also available. Green would have been on hand to provide motivation to Lossl after the West Ham defeat.

Clements went on to add: "The only thing I can say about Jonas really is that every day on the training ground he wants to get better.

"He's 28-years-old and some goalkeepers can say 'I know how to play, I've done this, I've done that, this is the way I've done it so this is the way I want to do it'," Clements added. "But he's took on board everything that we have suggested and he has just gone from strength to strength. He wants more, he's hungry"

"He's obviously got that rapport with the fans now - he loves the fans and the fans love him - and hopefully that will continue because he's doing really well."

​​Lossl should be satisfied with the performance against Leicester conceeding only the penalty that gave the foxes the draw (the terriers scored a second goal but it was disallowed for being offside)

Huddersfield Town are still sixth in the Premier League