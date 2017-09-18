Jürgen Klopp: Liverpool will take the League Cup as seriously as every year

Jürgen Klopp insists Liverpool's approach to the Carabao Cup will be no different to that of previous years as they prepare to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Reds reached the final of the competition in Klopp's first season at the club - losing on penalties to Manchester City - before following that up by reaching the semi-finals last term, bettered by Southampton over two legs.

Their 2017-18 cup campaign begins with a trip to the Midlands to take on fellow top-flight side Leicester in the third round, looking to bounce back from a difficult week with a morale-boosting victory.

Liverpool suffered a heavy defeat to City followed up by frustrating draws at home to Sevilla and Burnley in the Champions League and Premier League.

Although a number of changes to the starting line-up are expected, Klopp says Liverpool see the tournament as an opportunity to win a long overdue trophy.

Asked how they will treat the League Cup, Klopp responded: "The same as every year. It's the only competition we play tomorrow night, so there is 100 per-cent focus on that game. It's a big competition. I don't care how people see it."

The German declared that "as long as" the club can "line up [with] strong line-ups" they will, insisting: "It's a little bit strange that we play Leicester again at the weekend. I am sure both sides will make a few changes, that makes sense for the players."

He declared that, as he has said previously, rotation is not "to go with a weakened team in this competition" but "only to bring in fresh legs and give a few players the opportunity to play football" with the team always having "a clear plan to win the game."

"Reds have an opportunity, not pressure"

Liverpool have not won silverware for five years, their League Cup success their only major trophy in their last 11 years. They have lost two finals and reached the semi-finals of domestic cup competitions three times alone since 2012.

But Klopp believes there is no extra pressure on his side to end the club's wait for a trophy this season, nor is there pressure on them to bounce back from a poor patch of form.

"I don't know about things like this, so I don't feel pressure," he declared, insisting he only feels "the opportunity" and "the chance to do something really good" in a "very, very interesting cup competition."

He acknowledged that he "probably" faces some pressure, but said that it "cannot be bigger" than the pressure he faces on himself which Klopp says he is "used to."

The Reds boss continued: "I watch the games of [Manchester] United and City because it is interesting to see, but it is not my job to count points in this moment and say now they have this lead, or this."

He insisted that Liverpool's top-four rivals are "obviously in good shape at the moment" but feels that "a season is sometimes like this" and that his charges must stay "really focused", "ready", "at 100 per-cent" mentally and "greedy."

"You don't have to look at other teams until you play against them then you have to look but the rest you have no influence [on]. I ignore it," he stated.