Pep Guardiola warns Premier League rivals that Manchester City have made a "step forward" after Watford victory

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned their title rivals that The Cityzens have made a "step forward" from last season, after Saturday's 6-0 demolition of Watford.

Everyone knows what we have to do

City have made an excellent start to the campaign in all competitions as the Catalan coach looks to right the wrongs of his first season in England, failing to win a piece of silverware for the first time in his managerial career.

The Blue side of Manchester have been relentless thus far currently sitting on top of the Premier League table alongside Manchester United, but they enjoyed been the single leaders for some hours as they traveled to Watford on Saturday afternoon.

They stormed past Marco Silva's side with goals from: Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Nicolás Otamendi and a hat-trick from Sergio Agüero gave them the resounding 6-0 win, and Guardiola stated that City have come a long way from last season.

"We will see," Guardiola told reporters post-match."But I think we've made a step forward in terms of last season."

"My feeling now is that everybody knows what we have to do," the Catalan stated. "The players know what they have to do, with, without the ball in transition. And that's so important."

"We weren't good enough last season," the coach admitted. "Chelsea and Tottenham were better. You have to accept it. You have to accept sometimes the opposition is better. Then you analyse why to improve for the future."

His numbers speak for themselves

Agüero was once again the star man as he notched up his 10th hat-trick for The Cityzens, with the 29-year-old looking like he has carried on from where he left off last season.

The 2016/17 season was his best in terms of goals scored with 33 goals in all competitions, so far Agüero has managed six goals in as many games and Guardiola was full of praise for his striker post-match.

“Sergio’s numbers speak for themselves,” he said about his Argentine star. “His level is amazing and I was so happy with the third goal."

“In the box, he is so, so clever," Guardiola added. "He has this power to do this and we need his goals.”