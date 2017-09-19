Brighton & Hove Albion Player Ratings: Tim Krul impresses on debut

Brighton & Hove Albion were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in extra-time by AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday night, however a much-changed side put in a good shift at the Vitality Stadium. Here's how they got on:

Goalkeeper and Defence

Tim Krul, 8 - A great debut from the Dutch keeper he made a number of good saves to deny Bournemouth especially one from Benik Afobe, which he tipped it onto the post.

Liam Rosenior, 6 - He did a good job playing in the three at the back, the only bad point was when he made a mistake and robbed by Afobe and it nearly cost Brighton a goal.

Uwe Hünemeier, 7 - A commanding performance from the German centre-back, he made some good interceptions and made some good tackles and headers to clear any danger.

Connor Goldson, 7 - A great game from the centre-back, he made some great interceptions and clearances.

Gaetan Bong, 6 - Got into good attacking positons, but did well overall especially with the tough task of marking Jordan Ibe.

Ezequiel Schelotto, 6 - A good debut for the Italian full-back. He got up and down the wing well and put in some nice deliveries. Replaced by Davy Propper in the 105th minute.

Midfield and Attack

Dessie Hutchinson, 7 - A great game from the youngster. He was composed on the ball throughout the game and linked well with Jayson Molumby throughout in the centre of midfield.

Jayson Molumby, 7 - The young Irish midfielder carried on from where he left off in the second round against Barnet. He made some good passes and linked up with Jose Izquierdo well throughout the game.

Jiri Skalak, 6 - A good performance from the Czech winger he put in some nice deliveries and tested Artur Boruc in the first half with a shot from outside of the box. He was replaced by Solly March in the 101st minute.

Jamie Murphy, 7 - The winger did well in a false nine role. He had a couple of good chances but was denied by Boruc but overall a promising performance.

Jose Izquierdo, 7 - A good first start from the club-record signing he had a couple of chances cutting in off the left flank with one being saved by Boruc and the other going agonisingly past the right-hand post. He was replaced by Anthony Knockaert in the 101st minute.

Substitutes

​Anthony Knockaert​, N/A - Only had 20 minutes so hard to rate.

​Solly March​, N/A - Only had 20 minutes so hard to rate.

Davy Propper, ​N/A - Only had 15 minutes so hard to rate.

Ales Mateju​, N/A - Only had 10 minutes so hard to rate.