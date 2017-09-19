Ander Herrera states that Manchester City's spending makes them the "principal contenders" for the Premier League title

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has stated that rivals Manchester City are the "principal contenders" for the Premier League, stating that the club's spending means that they have an "obligation" to be winning titles.

Big spenders need to deliver

It is quite hypercritical of the Spaniard to pull up The Cityzens up on their spending habits, considering how much José Mourinho has spent in his first two seasons at Old Trafford including this summer spending in excess of £100million on the likes of: Victor Lindelöf, Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matić and Zlatan Ibrahimović.

Pep Guardiola has had a major overhaul of his squad after a disappointing debut campaign at the Etihad Stadium, with the Spaniard spending in excess of £227m to rejuvenate his squad for a title charge.

Both sides have had an excellent start to the campaign with the two Manchester clubs joint-top of the league table, but Herrera stated City's heavy spending means that they should be "principal contenders" to lift the trophy come May.

"Man City have spent the biggest amount in the Premier League," Herrera stated. "So they are the principal contenders for the title."

“We will try to be there as well," the midfielder proclaimed. "We have quality as well and we will fight."

"But I think because of the money they have spent they are the favourites," the Spaniard admitted. "There is always pressure when you spend a lot but there is also pressure on us because we are the biggest club in England."

“We won three titles last season and City didn’t win anything. They need titles," the 28-year-old proclaimed. "We won three last season so they have more obligation than us."

"But you know when you play for Man United wining is an expectation and an obligation," Herrera added. "But I like that obligation to be honest.”

Looking to get a new deal?

Herrera has been a firm fan favourite since his move from Athletic Bilbao and had excellent season last year in Mourinho's debut campaign playing a major part in United's three trophies.

However the Spaniard has only made two starts in the club's opening seven matches thus far with the excellent form of Matić proving crucial in that decision, but it is believed that the 28-year-old will be offered a contract extension at the Theatre of Dreams.

It has been reported by the Manchester Evening News that the midfielder isn't in no rush to sign a new deal with his current one technically running out next year, but it is believed that he will be given a year extension and will be signed in the next two-and-a-half months.