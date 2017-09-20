Liverpool's sporadic starters left in no-man's-land after early League Cup exit

Few would say it openly, but many Liverpool fans will have seen some positives as they crashed out of the Carabao Cup to Leicester City on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani condemned the Reds to a 2-0 defeat, meaning that the wait for a first trophy under Jurgen Klopp will go on for another few months at least.

No more burnt fingers, at least

Klopp has of course nearly landed Liverpool a first pot since 2012 twice, lost finals to Manchester City and Sevilla in his first season followed up by a successful assault on the top four last time around.

However, even last season, the Reds had their fingers burnt by the League Cup.

Having come through a tough looking Christmas schedule with 10 points from 12, January was a step too far for an admittedly small squad.

Losing both legs of the, then, EFL Cup semi-final to Southampton, league form tailed off too with dropped points against Manchester United, Swansea City, Sunderland and Chelsea contributing to Klopp's side never really fighting for the title as their Autumnal form had suggested they would.

Therefore, this time around, there are fewer distractions. A Champions League group is of course added to the schedule, but the addition's of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dominic Solanke and Andrew Robertson have boosted the squad in the same way that Mohamed Salah's arrival strengthened the first choice eleven.

Liverpool are better placed to compete on multiple fronts, but the feeling around Anfield is that going for the League Cup in addition to a Champions League run would have compromised their league form as it has done in previous years.

 