Manchester United vs Burton Albion Predicted XI: Mass change and returns to first team action expected from Mourinho's men

So far this season Manchester United have been ruthless in all competitions, resulting in a great start to the season from Jose Mourinho's men.

United are yet to change much regarding their starting 11, however, a high amount of change is expected for this fixture against Burton Albion on Wednesday evening, here is a look at how United could set up.

Defence

GK - Sergio Romero - Throughout the whole of United's UEFA Europa League campaign last season, Sergio Romero showed why he is possibly one of the greatest backup keepers in the world, putting in countless good performances for the red devils on their march to Stockholm and winning this trophy for the first time. The Argentinian internatioal is yet to feature this season, with David De Gea starting all games in both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, although you'd expect Romero to be given a run out against weaker opposition tonight.

RB - Antonio Valencia - Despite being a first team regular and a crucial asset to Mourinho's side, you'd expect that Antonio Valencia will be one of the few players not to be rested, due to the fact that he didn't feature in United's 3-0 Champions League win over FC Basel last week, therefore meaning he should still be fresh to start tonight.

CB - Victor Lindelöf - After making his debut for the club in the Champions League last week, the Sweden international will be looking to get more experience under his belt and therefore could start tonight. Jose Mourinho doesn't believe that Lindelöf is ready for the Premier League just yet, and so experience against lesser opponent should help him to gain the match fitness for when he is thrown in at the deep end in the league.

CB - Chris Smalling - Another player that has been lacking first team action this season, and so most likely will get a run-out tonight to help his match fitness. A Lindelöf and Smalling partnership worked a treat against FC Basel last week and so could've put enough confidence in Mourinho to let them start together again.

LB - Luke Shaw - One of the most exciting pieces of team news that could come out of Old Trafford could be a return to action for Luke Shaw. After a lengthy spell on the sidelines, a return to first-team action and another huge step towards full fitness would give everyone at the Theatre of Dreams a huge boost.

Midfield

DM - Michael Carrick - Since the arrival of Nemanja Matić at Old Trafford, the United captain hasn;t featured a single minute in any competition, meaning that surely a start for him is on the cards for the 34-year old tonight.

CM - Ander Herrera - United's 2016-17 Player of the Year is another player to have limited game time thus far in the season, and so in the absence of Paul Pogba due to injury for a few more weeks, a good performance from the Spaniard could be the starting point for him to be getting more starts in more important competitions.

CM - Marouane Fellaini - One of the main threats that Burton Albion will bring to United is their strength, looking to make the game into a physical encounter, therefore meaning that the height and physicality of the Belgian could prove to be of high importance in the midfield battle.

Attack

RW - Jesse Lingard- The English winger has been out of favour so far this season, only featuring a few minutes in the Premier League, and is another player who could be looking to put in a good performance in order to try and fight for an established place in Mourinho's Premier League and Champions League selection.

LW - Anthony Martial - The Frenchman has been in fine form thus far this season, having three goals and an assist to his name despite only featuring in 124 minutes of league action, a start tonight is likely due to the fact he will have fresh legs and will no doubt cause huge problems for the Burton backline.

ST - Marcus Rashford - With Romelu Lukaku likely to be rested, having started every game so far for United this season, and Zlatan Ibrahimović not yet being ready to feature, it seems likely that Rashford will be given a rare opportunity to lead the line, and a chance to further prove to Mourinho why he should be played as an outright number 9.