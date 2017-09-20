Manchester United 4-1 Burton Albion: Rashford stars as League Cup holders stroll through to last 16

Manchester United started their defence of Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening in perfect fashion as they comfortably dispatched their Championship opponents Burton Albion 4-1 at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford was the star for United on the night as he netted a brace of goals within the first 17 minutes of the game to set United on their way. Jesse Lingard then added a third goal before half-time as United went in at the break in full control.

Anthony Martial added a fourth goal for United on the hour mark, before the visitors managed to get a goal for their troubles in injury time through Lloyd Dyer.

The result means that United will now face Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in the fourth round next month in a game they will be confident of winning.