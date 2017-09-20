Manchester United 4-1 Burton Albion: Rashford stars as League Cup holders stroll through to last 16

Manchester United started their defence of Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening in perfect fashion as they comfortably dispatched their Championship opponents Burton Albion 4-1 at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford was the star for United on the night as he netted a brace of goals within the first 17 minutes of the game to set United on their way. Jesse Lingard then added a third goal before half-time as United went in at the break in full control.

Anthony Martial added a fourth goal for United on the hour mark, before the visitors managed to get a goal for their troubles in injury time through Lloyd Dyer.

The result means that United will now face Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in the fourth round next month in a game they will be confident of winning.

Plenty of changes for both sides as Rashford gets United's evening off to strong start

Both managers made nine changes to their team for the game from the weekend's games, but at that, United still put out a team full of internationals. It was evident from the start of the game it was going to be a long night for their Championship opponents.

It took José Mourinho's men only five minutes to open the scoring when a flowing move ended with Lingard flicking the ball into the path of Rashford in the box and the striker calmly chipped the ball into the net with ease.

It really should have been two only a couple of minutes later when Lingard was played through on goal but he was denied by a last-ditch tackle from Ben Turner.

It only delayed the inevitable, however, as Rashford scored his second of the night before the 20th minute mark when Daley Blind gave him the ball in space at the edge of the box and via the post the ball flew into the back of the net.

The visitors, even though they had their back against the walls, tried their best to get back into the game. They were almost invited back in by Victor Lindelöf, who allowed Joe Mason in on goal. But the Burton midfielder was denied by Sergio Romero, who came off his line quickly to make the save.

Apart from that chance though, it was all United in the first-half and they went close to making it three when Juan Mata was denied by the post after receiving a pass from Lingard.

Lingard fires in the third before half-time

United did get their third a few minutes later though. Lingard collected the ball from Martial on the edge of the box and via a deflection from Turner, beat the Burton 'keeper to put the game out of sight.

The visitors were relieved to go in at the break only 3-0 down given the amount of chances Mourinho's men created.

Shaw makes his United return as Martial adds a fourth

Luke Shaw finally made a return to the United senior side at the start of the second-half when he came on as a substitute and Mourinho changed to a 3-5-2 formation.

The second-half was a much more even contest as the visitors had more of the ball but Martial showed his obvious talent for United to increase the score-line.

The Frenchman added a fourth goal on the hour mark when a pass from Rashford found him through on goal and he confidently curled the ball into the back of the net.

After making it four, United took their foot of the pedal and that gave the visitors some relief having had to work hard against their superior opponents.

Dyer manages a consolation goal for the away team

Nigel Clough's men did finally earn some reward when they scored in injury time. A mistake from goalkeeper Joel Pereira, who came on as a second-half substitute, allowed Dyer to smash the ball home.

That gave the visiting fans something to smile about but in the end United strolled through to the next round and will now face top-flight rivals Swansea away from home next month.