West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Manchester City: Sané double sees off Baggies in Carabao Cup

A Leroy Sané double was enough to see Manchester City into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after a frenetic 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

Sané put City ahead early on before Pep Guardiola's men were repeatedly denied by Ben Foster in the Baggies goal during an opening 45 minutes dominated by the visitors.

A manic final half-hour saw West Brom equalise through Claudio Yacob, with his first goal in four years, before Sané scored his second of the night to kill off the tie.

Hal Robson-Kanu spurned a number of opportunities for the hosts late on, as City held on to book their place in the next stage of the tournament. 

Visitors dominate opening period

Despite a host of changes from the side that demolished Watford on Saturday, it took the visitors less than two minutes to open the scoring.

From a Raheem Sterling cross from the right, the ball fell to Ilkay Gündogan - making his first start since December. The German forced Ben Foster into making a smart diving save, only for the ball to rebound out to compatriot Sané who slotted the ball home on the volley.

As West Brom sought a leveller from an aerial route, the Citizens almost doubled their advantage following a Sané cross from a corner clearance, with Eliaquim Mangala - making a rare start for City - forcing Foster to make a sprawling save to his right.

Minutes later, more neat build-up from Guardiola's men found Gabriel Jesus on the edge of the box and after the Brazilian forward swivelled away from the home defence, he dummied to cut inside before firing inches over the bar.

The Baggies were failing to ebb the building tide of purple from the away side and were reduced to long balls over the top of their opponent's defence, with little success.

With seconds to go to the break, the West Brom 'keeper made another outstanding stop when Sterling - who had been a thorn in the Baggies' side throughout the opening half - scampered down the left unmarked and bent a curling 20-yard effort towards goal, which the England stopper tipped away at full stretch.

The hosts did however reach half-time just a goal down, still in the contest.

 