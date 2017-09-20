Laura Bassett heads down under to join Canberra

Clubless since Notts County folded earlier in the year, Laura Bassett has finally announced her new club and to the surprise of many she’s headed to Australia’s W-League to join up with reigning Premiers, Canberra United.

Travelled around WSL

A rarity at the 2017 European championships, as a player without a club. Following on from Notts County Ladies dissolution in April, Bassett stated that she didn’t want to rush into a new set-up but rather focus on the Euros having already selected in Mark Sampson’s England squad.

The Euros came and went, the English transfer window opening and closing, though as a free agent, Bassett as well within her means to move to a European club outside of the regular transfer dates. The rumours circled, many suggesting that she may return to Birmingham City, a club she’d spent eleven years at over two spells, but with the Midlands club all but full many didn’t see that as a viable option.  However, today it’s been announced that Bassett has joined Canberra United – Bassett, joining an elite few English women who have (or will) play in the W-League.  

Originally from Nuneaton, Bassett is well known to fans across England, her senior career starting at Coventry City before she moved to Birmingham City in 2000, a permanent fixture with the Blues until 2008. The tail end of her first stint in Birmingham spent stateside with USL W-League side, New York Magic – her only prior experience to league football outside of England. After leaving the Blues, Bassett spent a year with Arsenal before moving onto Leeds United (then Carnegie) and back to Birmingham for three more years.

Another move away from the Midlands saw Bassett relocate to another London club as she was part of the Chelsea team that came agonisingly close to WSL glory in 2014, her time in Staines over within the season before she moved to the ill-fated Notts’.

 