Huddersfield Town's main aim is Premier League survival insists striker Collin Quaner

Huddersfield Town striker Collin Quaner insists the aim for the season is simple, to stay in the Premier League.

The German, who was a second-half substitute in the draw at home to Leicester City at the weekend, believes that survival is all that matters for the Terriers.

Town have taken eight points from their first five Premier League games with wins against Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, draws against Southampton and Leicester and a loss to West Ham United.

Playing Burnley this Saturday, the Terriers will once again be looking to bounce back from a mid-week loss in the Carabao Cup away at Palace.

Manager David Wagner admitted that the team did not play well enough in the first-half, and did not deserve to win, and will therefore be keen to oversee a reaction against the Clarets.

Quaner is likely to miss the next couple of matches after picking up a calf injury in training and says he believes that team work is the major success factor regardless of who starts the games.

"I'd like to start games, but whether I get selected or not, I'm just happy to be a part of this team," ​the German forward said.

Embed from Getty Images

Battle against relegation

When asked about Huddersfield's domestic priority this term, Quaner responded: "We will end up where we deserve, The aim is to stay up and battle against relegation and that is what we'll try to achieve over the season."

​​Many of the pundits wrote the Terriers off before the season even started, putting them in the bottom three of the Premier League and odds on for relegation back down to the Championship.

Huddersfield are keen to prove everyone wrong and so far they are doing just that. After all, last season they were the pundits' favourites for relegation to League One, and Wagner's team defied the critics and won promotion.

Quaner, when asked about their last league game against Leicester, said: "I think it was a good team performance, we played well and deserved the point we got out of the game."

The Huddersfield attacker insisted that everyone in the squad is "getting used to Premier League football slowly but surely" and added: "You can see that in the performances we have put in so far."

Quaner continued: "Of course the draw puts us in a healthy position, but that doesn't mean we can stop there. We have to go forward and concentrate on the next game."