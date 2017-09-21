Liverpool to make late fitness call on centre-back duo Dejan Lovren and Joël Matip for Leicester trip

Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of centre-back duo Dejan Lovren and Joël Matip for their trip to Leicester City in the Premier League this Saturday.

The Reds make their second visit to the King Power Stadium in four days, having lost 2-0 to the Foxes in a Carabao Cup third-round clash on Tuesday night.

But they could be without their two first-choice central defenders due to knocks, while midfielder Emre Can had been considered a doubt but trained with the rest of the Liverpool first-team later on Thursday.

Lovren has not featured in any of Liverpool's last three league games, though was involved in a European tie against Sevilla earlier this month, while Matip and Can picked up minor problems in a league draw at home to Burnley last weekend.

In his pre-match press conference, Klopp told reporters that Lovren's injury is "nothing major" but has been "enough to keep him out of two games."

The German explained: "He is not in training so far so that means he is also a doubt for the weekend, which is not too cool. It's the same with, but completely different [injuries], Joël Matip and Emre Can."

Klopp said that the duo "have little bits from the last game" and that it is "not sure at the moment" whether they will be available to face Leicester or not.