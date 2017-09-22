Sean Dyche challenges his squad to build upon their positive start to the campaign

Burnley manager Sean Dyche believes his side can “relax” and play with “freedom” going into Saturday afternoon’s Premier League fixture with Huddersfield Town.

“The mentality with the players is good”

Speaking to the Burnley website on the eve of the contest, Dyche suggested, “just getting the early points on the board allows you to relax a little more and focus on the football”.

The Clarets have impressed with a solid start to the season despite a challenging opening set of fixtures. Eight points from five games have lifted Burnley into the top seven and Dyche added, “we’ve had a really solid start. There’s been some tough fixtures but that’s to be expected in the Premier League”.

Dyche is hoping that the attitude of his players will extend across the rest of the season. “The mentality with the players is good. They are in control and understand exactly what we need to do to maintain that mentality”.

He explained, “early points give you more freedom, as you’re more confident in the results you can produce”.

However, the Burnley boss did issue a warning. “The players start to believe more and the fans start to believe more but there’s no guarantees”.

“There’s some huge challenges coming their way”

Dyche drew similarities between his squad and their opponents on Saturday. He commented, “Huddersfield are showing that they are willing to take on any challenge that comes their way and as a club we’ve been eager to keep that mindset here”.

However, Dyche has questioned whether the Terriers can keep their performance levels up. “They’ve had a really good, well-deserved start to life in the Premier League. But there’s some huge challenges coming their way, they need to maintain their open-minded attitude”.

The former defender is hoping another positive result will keep morale high at Turf Moor. “We are looking to keep that level of excitement in our second season. We know we have to be on top of our game, but we also know how to use that Premier League buzz to our advantage”.